Survey: Four in 10 UK adults plan to eat more plant-based foods

New research highlights changing consumer behaviour in support of plant-based diets, but urges government to boost access to plant-rich foods in upcoming Food Strategy
Thirty-eight per cent of UK adults and more than half of under 35s plan to eat more plant-based foods in the coming years, according to a new survey that provides evidence the UK's potential plant-based...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis