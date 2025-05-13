Survey: Four in 10 UK adults plan to eat more plant-based foods

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New research highlights changing consumer behaviour in support of plant-based diets, but urges government to boost access to plant-rich foods in upcoming Food Strategy

Thirty-eight per cent of UK adults and more than half of under 35s plan to eat more plant-based foods in the coming years, according to a new survey that provides evidence the UK's potential plant-based...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Much-needed systemic change': Study reveals almost 90 per cent of waste is never recycled

Survey: Half of Brits back banning short-haul flights in favour of rail

More on Management

Juliette Devillard: 'A high-agency individual with a can-do attitude is always the better investment'
Management

Juliette Devillard: 'A high-agency individual with a can-do attitude is always the better investment'

Founder and CEO of Climate Connection discusses letting go of climate 'guilt' and the 'magic' of meaningful networking

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 May 2025 • 7 min read
Chronos Sustainability's Nicky Amos: 'The smart money is on impact at scale'
Management

Chronos Sustainability's Nicky Amos: 'The smart money is on impact at scale'

Ahead of the company's sponsorship of the UK Green Business Awards, Chronos Sustainability’s Nicky Amos reflects on working on the first ever sustainability report by a UK Plc and setting up an award-winning consultancy

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 09 May 2025 • 6 min read
Women in Green Business Awards named as finalist at Conference and Events Awards
Management

Women in Green Business Awards named as finalist at Conference and Events Awards

Inaugural event celebrating women across the green economy makes the shortlist for Best New Awards

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 02 May 2025 • 1 min read