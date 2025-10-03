Shift towards plant-rich diet could more than halve global food system emissions

Reshaping food systems around plant-rich diets could prevent up to 15 million premature deaths a year while slashing global emissions, new study finds
A global shift towards a plant-rich diet that curbs meat and dairy intake could prevent up to 15 million premature deaths a year and more than halve food system emissions by 2050. That is the headline...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis