COP25: With Paris Agreement talks stuck in slow lane, business frustration grows
Greta Thunberg, Paul Polman, Antonio Guterres, and numerous corporates are all crying out for government leadership - but will their calls be answered?
Paul Polman: Business chiefs must 'reinvent capitalism' to thrive in 21st century
Polman calls capitalism 'damaged ideology' and urges private sector to spearhead progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals
Ex-Unilever boss seeks 'heroic CEOs' to tackle climate change and inequality
Paul Polman also supports Bank of England-backed group promoting disability rights
What Paul Polman did next: Former Unilever CEO to lead new sustainability foundation
Paul Polman confirms plans for new organisation called Imagine which will focus on combating climate change and poverty
Business for Nature: New initiative launches to bring business into biodiversity battle
Business for Nature aims to create a global 'business movement to help reverse the loss of nature by 2030'
Unilever: Sustainability champion Paul Polman to step down as CEO
'His role in helping to define a new era of responsible capitalism… marks him out as one of the most far-sighted business leaders of his generation'