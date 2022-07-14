A climate-tech venture capital fund backed by Unilever boss and corporate sustainability veteran Paul Polman has announced it has raised $70m in its latest funding round to support the next generation of green entrepreneurs.

The funds have been raised in the first close of Systemiq Capital's second fund, Fund II, which is looking to raise $200m in total, according to an update from the VC fund earlier this week.

The latest investment follows the success of the firm's first fund, Fund I, which was launched in 2018 and has since deployed more than $30m of capital towards climate tech companies, it said.

The Europe-based fund aims to link fast-growth climate change innovators with a global network of corporates, policy-makers, and follow-on investors in a bid to accelerate market adoption of a range of clean technologies.

Polman said Systemiq Capital would "offer its entrepreneurs, it's investors and humanity a tremendous alignment".

"In sectors where you have established demand from the market, established need for the planet, and governments and regulators are setting the direction of travel, we bring capital, acumen, expertise and connections," he added. "All driven by a shared hunger for systems change."

The fund is aiming to support companies which, if scaled, could drive systemic change in four areas at the heart of the fight against climate change: sustainable food and materials, clean transport, climate intelligence and finance, and climate restoration.

Existing portfolio companies include those working on synthetic biology and regenerative land use; new chemistries driving low carbon materials; direct and indirect electrification of transport; AI, geospatial analytics, and next-gen computing; carbon removals and biodiversity restoration.

Systemiq Capital is a joint venture from Polman, Jeremy Oppenheim, Systemiq, and Irena Spazzapan.

Polman led British-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever until 2019, where he increased investor returns by 300 per cent while ensuring the company consistently ranked top in the world for sustainability each year. He also served on the High-Level Panel that developed the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Oppenheim, a former World Bank Economist and angel investor, built and led McKinsey's global climate practice for over a decade, and founded system change company, Systemiq.

Meanwhile, Spazzapan, a former Goldman Sachs commodities executive, built the early-stage investment practice at Systemiq.

Commenting on the fund raise, she said: "The level of talent and innovation among climate tech entrepreneurs right now is immense but we know that, as they face the challenges of commercial scale up, their network of experts, advisors, peers and policy-makers can be as vital as the financing. Systemiq Capital is uniquely placed to identify outstanding early-stage companies and position them in this wider eco-system for success."

Previously raised funds in Fund I have gone on to support a number of climate-focused businesses, including UK-based hydrogen aviation firm ZeroAvia, and Nature Metrics, which has established the world's largest DNA database.

Investors to date for Fund II include Lombard Odier, Andre Hoffman, The Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, Dara Holdings, Deutsche Post Foundation, Stephen Brenninkmeijer, Mark Cutifani, Erik Fyrwald, and Chad Holliday, with investors from Fund I increasing their commitments to Fund II.

Having raised $70m of the targeted $200 million to date, the final closing of the fund is anticipated within a year, according to the update.