Paul Polman on his new book and 'courageous companies'

clock • 7 min read
Paul Polman on his new book and 'courageous companies'

Joel Makower talks to the former Unilever boss about his new book, 'Net Positive: How Courageous Companies Thrive by Giving More Than They Take'

An icon of sustainable business has a new book. Paul Polman, former CEO of Unilever, has co-authored — along with sustainability consultant Andrew Winston - 'Net Positive: How Courageous Companies Thrive...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

'We can't wait decades to see progress': Mars targets net zero for value chain by 2050

05 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

Net Zero Festival: Google sets out on 'third decade of sustainable action'

01 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Net Zero Festival: Professor Michael Mann lifts lid on new era of climate 'denial' tactics

04 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

'Build back beaver': Boris Johnson touts offshore wind and rewilding as key to 'levelling up' agenda

06 October 2021 • 6 min read
05

Making building green: Reducing embodied carbon in the built environment

07 October 2021 • 3 min read

More on Management

Corporate up take of net zero goals needs to accelerate, WWF warns
Management

'We cannot rely on voluntary measures': WWF calls for net zero mandate for large UK firms

UK should pass climate legislation ordering large companies to establish robust and science-based climate action plan, according to WWF

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 October 2021 • 2 min read
Only five per cent of European companies surveyed are on track to meet their scope 1 and 2 target dates
Climate change

Only one in 20 European companies on track to meet net zero climate goals

A new study published by Accenture finds that despite a major uptick in goal setting, only a handful of companies are on track to achieve their ambitious emissions targets

Bea Tridimas
clock 07 October 2021 • 3 min read
Solar panels at Anglo American’s Los Bronces mine in Chile. Anglo American have committed to slashing their scope 3 emissions in addition to the commitments laid out in the open letter | Credit:Anglo American
Climate change

Top companies commit to slashing emissions in breakthrough for mining and metals industry

In an open letter, the CEOs of 28 leading mining and metals companies agree to achieve net zero for their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050 at the latest

Bea Tridimas
clock 06 October 2021 • 2 min read