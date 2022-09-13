'Planet-positive force': How the global chemicals industry can reinvent itself as a climate solution

Michael Holder
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Major net zero blueprint for global chemicals sector argues transformation into 'planet-positive force' is technically feasible and would deliver huge financial and jobs benefits

The global chemicals industry has a huge opportunity to transform itself from a major polluter into a "planet-positive force" that could drive decarbonisation across the wider economy over the coming decades,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'Uncharted territory of destruction': WMO warns climate impacts are worsening as emissions rise

King Charles signals he will step back from 'issues for which I care so deeply'

Most read
01

How dangerous climate tipping points are 'likely' to be triggered in a 1.5C world

09 September 2022 • 4 min read
02

Google Maps launches fuel-efficient routing feature

08 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Jacob Rees-Mogg appointed Business Secretary, as Graham Stuart confirmed as Climate Minister

07 September 2022 • 8 min read
04

Study: Clean energy transition will generate $12tr in savings

13 September 2022 • 3 min read
05

King Charles signals he will step back from 'issues for which I care so deeply'

12 September 2022 • 5 min read

More on Supply chain

Study: Industrial mining fuelling higher rates of tropical deforestation
Supply chain

Study: Industrial mining fuelling higher rates of tropical deforestation

New biome-wide assessment of the mining industry's impact on tropical forests reveals significant deforestation impacts in 18 of 26 countries studied

Amber Rolt
clock 14 September 2022 • 5 min read
Credit: Polestar
Automotive

Polestar Zero: 12 more firms join quest to deliver 'truly climate-neutral' car by 2030

Swedish EV brand unveils flurry of new partnerships with specialist suppliers as it works to drive down emissions right across electric car value chain

Amber Rolt
clock 14 September 2022 • 3 min read
Why defusing 'carbon bombs' offers a promising new agenda for tackling climate change
Risk

Why defusing 'carbon bombs' offers a promising new agenda for tackling climate change

Kjell Kühne, University of Leeds, The Conversation
clock 12 September 2022 • 4 min read