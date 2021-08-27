'Time to step up': Top business leaders demand more 'aggressive' action to create 'fossil-free zones'

The global business community must step up and demand governments take a much more aggressive approach to phasing-out fossil fuels in order to tackle the "clear and present danger" posed by the escalating climate crisis, several leading business figures have today warned.

Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, former Unilever CEO Paul Polman, Agder Energi CEO Steffen Syvertsen, and Skift Business Climate Leaders CEO Bjørn K Haugland warn that billions of lives worldwide stand to be impacted by climate change and as such "increased efforts from all of us" are urgently required to avert an escalating crisis.

Noting the many devastating weather events across the globe in recent months and the IPCC's warning last month of the scale of the climate crisis facing the planet, the executives compare "the gravity of the threat" to that presentedby the risk of a nuclear war in the middle of the last century.

As with the civilian and diplomatic efforts which eventually helped to curb the threat of nuclear war in the second half of 20th century, similarly governments, businesses, investors, and civil society should now all ramp up their efforts to limit and restrict fossil fuel production and use right across the globe.

"We can work for fossil-free zones in society, like fossil free value chains and areas," they argue. "Create more national parks and reserves, fossil free towns and cities. Protect vulnerable areas from fossil fuel exploration and production, as President Joe Biden wants for the Arctic. This in turn can inspire more comprehensive agreements on how fossil fuel producing countries can limit their production."

They also call on businesses and corporate leaders to go further still in harnessing their influence to curb the development and use of fossil fuels around the world, while warning that coal, oil, and gas firms, as well as major fossil fuel producing countries, which ignore the net zero shift "will fail".

"The extreme situation in reality demands a much more aggressive approach," the article states. "We need to reach higher. We need a stop to coal everywhere and further exploration on fossil fuel. This is a message business leaders must convey to governments and fossil fuel companies."

Polman, a hugely influential green business figure who now heads up corporate sustainability organisation Imagine, has frequently urged businesses and corporate leaders to take a far more active advocacy role in pushing for ambitious climate action from political leaders and governments.

His latest intervention today alongside Syvertsen and Haugland, serves to reiterate that sentiment, warning that while the path to realising the goals of the Paris Agreement is "both complicated and contentious", companies must strengthen their climate strategies both through actions within their own business, but also by pushing for bolder action from governments and fossil fuel firms.

"This will require increased efforts from all of us," the article argues. "It's not just a government issue. Civil society and businesses must join the fight," their article today warns. "We cannot afford to be passive, it's time to step up and strive to be net positive."