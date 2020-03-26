ocean plastic
SC Johnson hits circular plastics economy home run
SC Johnson is partnering with the Milwaukee Brewers for its latest plastic-busting initative
From green pariah to insect proteins: Thai Union charts course to sustainable seafood
Thai canned fish giant is sailing beyond past criticism to lead the seafood industry towards a more planet-friendly future
Money for old rope? Credit card reader made from recycled plastic fishing nets unveiled
iZettle claims product is made from 75 per cent recycled plastic fishing nets and ropes recovered from North and Baltic seas
The Environment Bill doesn't go far enough on plastics
Patrick Hall of Bright Blue argues the government's welcome Environment Bill can afford to take a tougher line on tackling black plastic
HP debuts first PC made using ocean-bound Plastics
New HP Elite Dragonfly made using 50 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic including five per cent ocean-bound plastics
'Trailblazing': Sky announces 10 plastic waste-busting firms share in £6m funding pot
Government teams up with Sky to support innovations such as biodegradable water bottles, packaging made from seaweed, and plastic-free tampons
Boosting India's fight against plastic pollution
India's governments must focus on education to kickstart the country's battle against plastic waste, argues Link Legal's Sidhartha Srivastava
UN amends anti-dumping rules in plastic waste crack down
Changes to Basel Convention make it illegal to ship plastic waste between countries without prior consent, but fears remain over escalating plastic crisis
Morgan Stanley takes aim at 'systemic' plastic waste crisis with flurry of financial pledges
Global financial services firm launches drive to prevent, reduce, and remove 50 million metric tonnes of plastic waste from water and land by 2030
Blue Planet: NGO unveils $1.6bn bid to save the oceans
The Nature Conservancy plans to deliver 'Blue Bonds for Ocean Conservation' to help protect most vulnerable underwater habitats
Marine plastic pollution costs the world up to $2.5bn a year, researchers find
Scientists warn that social and economic price of plastic waste to global society has been underestimated
How investors are addressing the materials challenge
Solving the materials challenge isn't all about plastics, argues Liontrust's Mike Appleby
Microplastic pollution revealed 'absolutely everywhere' by new research
Contamination found across UK lakes and rivers, in US groundwater, along the Yantze river and Spanish coast, and harbouring dangerous bacteria in Singapore
Could squids solve the microplastics crisis?
Newly discovered squid protein could prove valuable ingredient for whole range of eco-friendly plastic materials
MPs press for ban on plastic exports as concern over ocean pollution grows
Cross-party MPs are backing an early day motion calling for a complete ban on plastic waste exports to the developing world
Founders of plastic waste alliance 'investing billions in new plants'
European NGO says firms are likely to be at centre of global boom in plastic production
Environmental Audit Committee demands 'Paris Agreement for the Sea'
'Stop using our seas as a sewer', MPs urge government
New Alliance to End Plastic Waste unveils $1.5bn investment goal
As Nestle announces new plastics pledges, global chemicals, oil, and plastics giants unite to step up investment in circular economy research and development
Hubbub aims to cast its plastic-fishing net across the UK
Hubbub announces plan to help four communities across the UK 'fish' for plastic waste in local waterways
Unilever pours €100,000 into plastic-free laundry tablet
Multinational hopes plastic-fighting idea will help stem the use of single-use laundry liquid sachets
Cheers! Corona launches plastic-free beer can rings
Plant-based biodegradable rings will hold six packs of beer together without creating unnecessary plastic waste, Corona claims
Charge companies who fail to use recycled materials, WWF suggests
New report from WWF and Resource Association says companies should be charged for using packaging and products containing no recycled materials
How 'Single-use' became the 2018 Word of the Year
Collins Dictionary names 'single-use' the 2018 Word of the Year in recognition of spike in public concern over plastic pollution
M&S launches reusable 'eco-bag' to tackle plastic waste and poverty
New bag made from plastic waste collected and recycled in Haiti and the Philippines is available to buy in M&S stores from today at £1.30