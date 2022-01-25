Plastic Bank: Over 200 firms help prevent two billion plastic bottles from polluting oceans

Eight billion kilograms of plastic ends up in the world's oceans each year, according to Plastic Bank

Over two billion plastic bottles have been collected and re-integrated into hundreds of leading brands' manufacturing supply chains through a waste collection initiative operated across the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, and Egypt by Plastic Bank, the social enterprise has today announced.

To reach the milestone, the organisation said it had worked with 30,000 collectors across these four countries, who have been able to exchange plastic waste at hundreds of collection points for 'bonuses', which include material goods such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, health insurance, and internet access.

Plastic Bank claims the initiative has prevented one billion plastic bottles from entering the world's oceans over the past eight months alone, bringing the total to over two billion since the initiative launched in 2018.

Consumer goods firms SC Johnson and Henkel - founding partners of the initiative alongside Plastic Bank - together contributed to over half of the two billion bottle milestone, while over 200 global firms have also supported the initiative, according to Plastic Bank.

It named P&G, Coca-Cola, L'Oreal, Better Packaging, Pernod Ricard, and HelloFresh as among the companies to have helped enable the collection of ocean-bound plastic waste from beaches, riverbanks, and neighbourhoods, which has then been recycled and returned to manufacturing supply chains.

"Plastic pollution and its impact on our oceans is one of the world's most significant challenges," said Plastic Bank founder and CEO David Katz. "The collection of two billion ocean-bound plastic bottles is a testament to the fact that each of us can be a hero in reducing plastic waste while improving the lives of people who collect it. Our heroes - the collectors, branch owners, partners, contributors, and employees - are stewarding business, consumption, lives, and the planet towards regeneration."

In total, Plastic Bank now has 511 active collection branches across the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, and Egypt, and it now has plans to further expand its presence across Asia and Central Asia.

However, Katz stressed that there were still vast amounts of plastic in the world's oceans which needed to be tackled right across the plastic supply chain from manufacturing and retail through to waste disposal.

"There are ten trillion kilos of plastic still out there, with eight billion kilos being dumped into our oceans every year," he said. "You can either look away, assuming it's someone else's problem or become the change you seek. You need to understand the significance of every choice that solves the plastic problem and must be willing to make them - from what you buy or manufacture, to how you use, dispose and recycle plastic. It is time to gather together to stop ocean plastic and end poverty. It is time to transform our world into a better place."