Study: Economic damage from ocean plastic could reach $434bn by 2050

The combined economic damage inflicted by plastic waste on fishing and aquaculture, coastal tourism, and the shipping industry could reach $197bn by 2030 and hit $434bn by mid-century.

That is the headline finding from Allianz Trade's latest Sustainable Ocean report, which warns the "massive" impact of plastic on marine wildlife and the ocean habitats is undermining a marine-based economy that provides goods and services valued at $2.5tr a year.

The report added that if plastic production continues to increase at current rates, economic costs could rise to $229bn by 2030 and reach as high as $731bn by 2050.

According to some recent studies, plastic production is on track to triple by 2060, with petrochemical companies set to become the primary driver of future oil demand.

As such, Allianz reiterated calls to boost the circular economy to improve ocean health, minimise the creation of new plastics, and unlock substantial economic benefits that could reach $4.5tr a year by 2030.

The report follows recent calls from 70 financial institutions with $6.8tr of assets under management, which signed a collective statement organised by financial think tank Planet Tracker calling on the petrochemicals sector to urgently step up efforts to tackle plastic pollution.

In addition to the damage caused by plastic pollution, Allianz's report also warned rising carbon emissions could threaten more than 680 million people in low-lying coastal zones - almost 10 per cent of the world's population - while higher temperatures are also contributing to the acidification of oceans that could deal a further blow to food security and livelihoods.

Ultimately, the report stressed that ramping up funding for ocean protection projects, given the sector is currently facing an estimated annual financing gap of around $150bn. Allianz found that despite ocean conservation being enshrined in the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, it only attracts $25.5bn in investment a year - far below the estimated $174bn required.

As such, the report urged policymakers to highlight potential returns on investment from ocean conservation through mechanisms such as conservation trust funds, insurance incentives, blue bonds, and debt-for-nature swaps. It also proposed that tourism could contribute more to financing marine conservation through the introduction of fees that could then be invested in community-based projects.

"The ocean, often referred to as the 'blue heart' of our planet, is a vital life source that we cannot afford to take for granted," said Barbara Karuth-Zelle, member of Allianz's board of management, in the report's foreword. "It is a complex, dynamic system that provides countless benefits to humanity and all life on Earth. "Yet, as this report by Allianz Group Economic Research vividly illustrates, our oceans are under unprecedented threat from human activities, climate change, and pollution. This report serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action.

"It is a call to arms for governments, businesses, and individuals to recognize the critical role the ocean plays in our lives and to take decisive steps to safeguard its health and vitality. The ocean's capacity to regulate our climate, provide food, and support livelihoods is being eroded by unsustainable practices and short-term thinking."

The release of Allianz's report coincides with the publication this week of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste's 2023 Progress Report, which revealed how the global network has helped avoid almost 120,000 tonnes of unmanaged plastic waste since 2019, reached more than a quarter of a million people through its education programmes, and unlocked $368.8m in funding for solutions to tackle plastic waste and advance the transition to a circular economy.

But the Alliance issued an urgent call for further funding, predicting that an estimated $2.1tr is needed by 2040 to eliminate plastic leakage into the environment.

