ADVERTISEMENT

World Economic Forum: Targeting 10 per cent plastics reuse could halve ocean plastic waste

Bea Tridimas
clock 28 July 2021 • 3 min read
Ocean plastic kills seabirds and marine animals | Credit: iStock
Image:

Ocean plastic kills seabirds and marine animals | Credit: iStock

Shifting away from single-use towards reuse models for plastic would drastically reduce plastic waste, report by the think tank finds

Reusing just 10 per cent of plastic products worldwide could halve the amount of plastic waste which ends up in the oceans each year, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

A report led by the think tank in collaboration with consultancy firm Kearney aims to demonstrate how adopting reuse models of plastics instead of single-use consumption could play a major role in reducing plastic waste.

Currently 50 per cent of global plastic production is for single use and only 14 per cent is collected for recycling, but reuse models are becoming more popular around the world and focus on designing items to be used multiple times, both preventing the use of single-use plastics and adding value to the product, the report explains.

"The shift from disposable consumer goods to reusables is still in its early stages, but there are already signs of progress," explained Zara Ingilizian, head of consumer industries and consumption at the WEF. "Just as recycling and composting were once considered eccentric and electric cars were written off as science fiction, when it comes to sustainability, attitudes about just what is viable are changing rapidly. Reuse may well prove to be among the most potent manifestations of that shift."

The report is based on research conducted around the world, data analysis and scenario modelling and draws three new scenarios that aim to demonstrate the benefits of reuse models. The scenarios calculate how much ocean and landfill plastic waste would be saved if up to 20, 40 or 70 per cent of plastics were reusable.

If reuse achieved a share of 10-20 per cent of global plastic sales, it could shift up to 13 million tonnes of plastic packaging towards the reuse each year, potentially preventing from 45-90 per cent of plastic waste which ends up in oceans each year, according to the report. Boosting the reuse share to 40-70 per cent of global plastic sales, meanwhile, would shift 26-46 million tonnes of plastics towards reusables, which the report estimates is more than double the amount of plastic waste which currently ends up in oceans annually.

"When we talk of the three scenarios, it is worth emphasizing that any of these scenarios would represent extremely valuable progress over the present status quo," said Mayuri Ghosh, head of WEF's Consumers Beyond Disposability initiative, which aims to develop and test reuse solutions. "The plastic waste challenge has grown too large for us to simply recycle our way out of. With no global agreement over an ambition level to target plastic waste, the sooner we can make systemic and meaningful advance towards reuse, the better."

Echoing Ghosh's comments, Beth Bovis, project leader of global social impant and sustainability at Kearney said there was a need to shift away from treating and handling waste, towards never creating it in the first place.

"But any shift towards reusable consumer goods will depend on the choices and actions of the three driving forces of our economy: consumers, the private sector and the public sector," she argued. "Each of these groups has a unique role to play in making reuse a reality. The need for a more reuse-centred economic model is urgent and grows more so with each passing year. It is up to all stakeholders to answer the call."

Related Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Study: Electric cars undercut petrol and diesel on total cost of ownership

22 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

'Woefully inadequate': Report warns global oil and gas industry set to thwart chances of a 1.5C world

22 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

Tesla to open up global charging point network to all EV brands

26 July 2021 • 3 min read
04

Octopus Renewables snaps up independent distribution network operator Eclipse

22 July 2021 • 2 min read
05

Green Gas Levy: Tariff scheme to fund biomethane plants set for autumn launch

22 July 2021 • 4 min read

More on Recycling

The construction industry produces around two-thirds of UK waste | Credit: iStock
Waste

Construction industry plots path to 'zero avoidable waste'

Reuse and recycling of construction materials, more sustainable building design, and promotion of refurbishment over building demolition all favoured in new industry strategy

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 26 July 2021 • 2 min read
Gold medal-winner Hannah Mills holds flyer | Credit: Big Plastic Pledge
Waste

Team GB join Olympian battle against plastic waste

Environment Agency is encouraging Britain's Olympic athletes to sign up to the 'Big Plastic Pledge' via a flyer in their official Tokyo 2020 kit bags

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 23 July 2021 • 2 min read
Flytipping and illegal dumping in on the rise in the UK
Waste

Surging waste crime costing UK economy £1bn, businesses warn

Environmental Services Association research suggest waste-related crime has surged over 50 per cent in three years, potentially costing taxpayers £1bn

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 22 July 2021 • 3 min read