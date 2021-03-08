Female green innovators set to receive government backing through Women in Innovation programme

Forty female entrepreneurs are each to a receive £50,000 funding boost, as wave of awards from the Women in Innovation programme is timed to coincide with International Women's Day

Female British entrepreneurs from across the green economy are set to receive government backing to scale up their ideas and help the UK "build back better" from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Announced today by Science Minister Amanda Solloway to mark International Women's Day, the one-off initiative will see 40 women receive £50,000 each alongside bespoke mentoring to help bring their business ideas to market. The funding comes through Innovate UK's Women in Innovation programme, which was launched in 2016 after research revealed just one in seven applications for Innovate UK support came from women.

"As we build back better from Covid, it is a priority of mine to continue equipping our brightest female innovators with the tools they need to succeed, while encouraging a new generation of women to come forward and pursue their ambitions," Solloway said.

"Today we are supporting 40 of our most trailblazing female entrepreneurs, helping them to turn their innovative ideas and aspirations into a reality, creating the products and services that will help improve our lives and boost our economy."

Companies set to receive government backing include Cecence, based in Salisbury, which creates creating sustainable green interior furniture for the airline industry; [email protected] in Durness, north-west Scotland, which is developing ocean plastic recycling facilities in coastal communities, capable of recycling ocean plastic into construction materials on-site and at low-cost; and the Library of Things, a household product rental kiosk which aims to develop a circular economy by enabling people to rent more than 50 DIY products including drills, hedge trimmers and gazebos.

"Everyone should have access to quality products that improve their homes, lives and environment, without it costing the earth - whether it's a drill for a DIY job, a tent for a camping adventure or tools for the garden", said Emma Shaw, founder at the Library of Things (LoT).

"LoT has been overwhelmed with demand from communities across the UK wanting to bring the scheme to their neighbourhoods - and from local governments and businesses wanting to commission LoT's service to stimulate their local circular economy."