Is laundry fuelling the marine plastics crisis?

A new study from Canadian non-profit Ocean Wise has shown that synthetic fibres, many released from clothing and textiles during domestic laundry, make up a large proportion of microplastics in the Arctic Ocean

Clothing and textiles are a major and underacknowledged source of microplastics pollutions in the world's oceans, a new study analysing seawater samples from across the Arctic Ocean has found.

The study revealed that synthetic fibres make up more than 90 per cent of microplastic pollution found in near-surface seawater samples from across the Arctic. Nearly three-quarters of those fibres are polyester and resemble fibres widely used in clothing and textiles, with the bulk of this pollution thought to released during domestic laundry, the research states.

The analysis, which was conducted by Canadian non-profit Ocean Wise and published in the Nature Communications journal, claims to be the most comprehensive study of Arctic microplastics ever undertaken.

Ocean Wise analysed samples from 71 locations across the European and North American Arctic, including the North Pole, as well as samples from a depth of up to 1,015 metres scooped from the Beaufort Sea north of Alaska and western Canada. They found an average concentration of around 40 microplastics particles per cubic metre, while observing almost three times more microplastic particles in the eastern Arctic compared to the western Arctic, suggesting that new polyester fibres are being delivered to the eastern Arctic Ocean by currents from the Atlantic - meaning many are likely originating from countries surrounding the Atlantic Ocean.

The research highlights the role that textiles, laundry, and wastewater discharge plays in the contamination of the world's oceans, Ocean Wise said. It builds on the organisation's previous research showing the large numbers of synthetic microfibers in municipal wastewater and the prevalence of plastic microfibers in Arctic Beluga whale intestines.

"The Arctic Ocean, while distant to many of us, has long provided food and a way of life for Inuit communities" said Dr. Peter Ross, lead author of the study, special advisor to Ocean Wise and adjunct professor at Earth, Atmospheric and Ocean Sciences at the University of British Columbia. "The study again underscores the vulnerability of the Arctic to environmental change and to pollutants transported from the south. It also provides important baseline data that will guide policy makers in mitigation of microplastic pollution in the world's oceans, with synthetic fibers emerging as a priority."

The fibres principally originate from laundry, with research showing that some materials can lose billions of fibers in a single wash. Ocean Wise is currently working with the apparel industry and government agencies to study and propose solutions to this underappreciated environmental challenge.

Campaigners, however, criticised the fashion industry and policymakers for not moving fast enough to tackle the problem.

"We are seeing a lot of noise from the fashion industry about its sustainability efforts but the omnipresence of plastic in our clothing has gone under the radar," said A Plastic Planet co-founder Sian Sutherland. "This new research confirms that over 70 per cent of Arctic ocean plastic microfibre pollution is coming from our clothes. Solutions are available today - not in some distant future - and we need new legislation to encourage and accelerate change in the fashion world. Washing machines pump out trillions of fibres. Filters already exist and yet only France is enforcing that they are fitted to all washing machines in future."

In other plastics news, British start-up Xampla this week announced it has closed a £6m seed finance round for another potential materials-based solution to the microplastics crisis. The University of Cambridge spin-out aims to replace microplastics and single-use plastics with a plant-protein alternative.

The finance round was led by Horizons Ventures, which was previously a leading investor in Zoom, Spotify, Siri, and Impossible Foods, with further financing coming from Sky Ocean Ventures, Amadeus capital Partners and Cambridge Enterprise, Xampla said.

"We look forward to working with Horizons and our other investors to continue to build Xampla and deliver its significant commercial potential by addressing one of today's most pressing problems - plastic pollution," said Xampla Chair Jeff Seabright, former chief sustainability officer at Unilever.

Elsewhere in efforts to address the plastics crisis, research by personal care innovator Yoppie has provided further evidence of another leading cause of plastic waste: non-organic period products. The British firm, which manufactures organic, plastic-free period care products, found the average pack of non-organic sanitary pads contains 2.4g of plastic per pad and a further 2.5g within the packaging itself - the equivalent of five plastic pags for every pack of sanitary pads.

With the average woman using around 30 pads per cycle, that amounts to 72g of plastic from the pads alone, the research shows - meaning that in a single year a woman could purchase period products that require 864g of plastic, climbing to 32.8kg over a lifetime.

"So much plastic waste is generated due to the use of non-organic products largely due to the fact they're seen as the most convenient option and are often the cheapest products on the shelf," said Yoppie founder Daniella Peri. "However, by making a very small change and opting for organic period products, we can make a considerable difference where our personal level of plastic waste is concerned."