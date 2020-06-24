New Zealand
Global briefing: General Motors plans $2.3bn investment in giant battery factory
All the green business news from around the world this week
New Zealand passes 2050 net zero target into law
Landmark climate change legislation was passed almost unanimously by New Zealand parliament
Could New Zealand's Jacinda Arden reignite the global green trade drive?
New Zealand, Norway, Iceland, Costa Rica, and Fiji jointly launch Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability in bid to embed climate action into trade deals
Global briefing: Climate change key priority in groundbreaking NZ 'Wellbeing Budget'
BusinessGreen brings you all the news from around the world this week
Global briefing: George Clooney trolls climate sceptics
From green Cathedrals to A-list climate spoofs, BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
'Decades of denial': Major report finds New Zealand's environment is in serious trouble
Nation known for its natural beauty is under pressure with extinctions, polluted rivers and blighted lakes
Agriculture can be part of climate change solution
New Zealand's lead negotiator for COP24 Victoria Hatton argues farming smarter is the way to reduce livestock emissions
Global briefing: Renewables beat coal in Germany, Tesla in China, and straw-less in Seattle
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green economy headlines from around the world
New Zealand bans new offshore oil and gas exploration
High profile move deals blow to oil industry as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern names tackling climate change as top priority
New Zealand ratifies Paris Agreement
As EU prepares to file official documents with the UN to take treaty process through trigger threshold, New Zealand becomes 63rd state to ratify agreement
Sun sets on coal power in New Zealand
The last two coal-fired generators in the country will close in 2018 as cost of renewables continues to fall
Is this heart-shaped solar farm the world's most beautiful power plant?
'Heart of New Caledonia' to power 750 homes in French overseas territory
New Zealand city becomes latest to divest from fossil fuels
Council votes to ditch NZ$2m investments in fossil fuels, as it also divests from munitions, tobacco, gambling and pornography
New Zealand scales back 2020 carbon target
Climate Change Minister Tim Groser confirms country will reduce emissions by five per cent by 2020
Australia pledges to renew Kyoto Protocol in Doha
But New Zealand refuses to follow suit and will instead sign a non-binding pledge
Islands powered by sun, that is what we are...
Tiny south Pacific country of Tokelau goes off-grid with a 1MW solar system
New Zealand firm takes on UK carbon footprinting standards
carboNZero says pioneering British Standard Institute guidelines abroad will help companies break into UK market
Review calls for slower expansion of New Zealand carbon trading
Energy, transport and industrial sectors could be exempt until 2015, prompting charges government is backtracking on its green agenda
New Zealand meeting prepares ground for Durban summit
Negotiator Tim Groser confirms Auckland meeting will focus on emissions reporting transparency
Report: US investors failing to consider climate change
Weak government policy means that compared to Europe green issues are rarely considered in American boardrooms
Australasia could lead bio-jet fuel industry
Science agency says Australia and New Zealand have sufficient non-food sources to produce commercially viable quantities of biofuel
New Zealand vows to halve emissions by 2050
Plans to turn the All Blacks green branded "unambitious" by opposition
New Zealand gives green light to controversial wind farm
Contact Energy secures go ahead for 156MW Hawke's Bay development