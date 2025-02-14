Global Briefing: Australian firms call for clear fossil fuel phase out target

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Aluminium mining port, Australia | Credit: iStock
Image:

Aluminium mining port, Australia | Credit: iStock

Plus INEOS All Blacks rugby sponsorship row, plans for giant $5bn Saudi net zero data centre hub, and all the top green business news from around the world this week

A coalition of top business and community leaders have penned an open letter to the Australian government urging it to replace net zero targets with "real zero" goals that set clear deadlines for ending...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Report: Bonfire of planning 'red tape' will fail to deliver clean power and housing boost

IEA: Surge in electricity demand to be met by clean sources through to 2027

Most read
01

Ofgem unveils 'radical' plan to unclog UK grid connection queue for clean power

14 February 2025 • 4 min read
02

IEA: Surge in electricity demand to be met by clean sources through to 2027

14 February 2025 • 4 min read
03

Study: Solar farms could help boost numbers of birds and wildlife

13 February 2025 • 4 min read
04

'A statist plan that would cause household bills to skyrocket': Experts slam Reform proposals for 'windfall tax' on renewables

13 February 2025 • 6 min read
05

What are digital product passports and how can they enable businesses' net zero journey?

14 February 2025 • 16 min read

More on Aviation

Loganair eyes 'world first' commercial hydrogen-fuelled aircraft route
Aviation

Loganair eyes 'world first' commercial hydrogen-fuelled aircraft route

Regional airline to explore how hydrogen fuel infrastructure could be rolled out across Scotland's airports

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 February 2025 • 4 min read
Reports: Airbus delays hydrogen aircraft plans
Aviation

Reports: Airbus delays hydrogen aircraft plans

Company has reportedly pushed back its 2035 target date for delivering its first zero emission hydrogen aircraft

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 February 2025 • 2 min read
Global Briefing: European airlines unveil new net zero flight path
Aviation

Global Briefing: European airlines unveil new net zero flight path

The European aviation industry updates its net zero roadmap, New Zealand's new NDC disappoints campaigners, and Germany and Saudi Arabia advance green hydrogen plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 February 2025 • 7 min read