What a let down: Tyre Extinguishers' anti-SUV campaign spreads to New Zealand

Activists in Scotland and New Zealand have deflated the tyres of dozens of SUVs, as the direct action campaign against high emission vehicles extends beyond the UK for the first time.

Tyre Extinguishers - the campaign group behind the action - argues that larger, heavier vehicles use more fuel, create more pollution, and pose an increased risk to pedestrians. Activists maintain the vehicles are often unnecessary, pointing to research by environmental news and analysis website The Ecologist that suggests three-quarters of SUVs are sold to people living in towns and cities.

In its latest action, Edinburgh was hit for the fourth time by the group, with SUVs in Dundee also affected. The Edinburgh neighbourhoods of New Town, Morningside, and Leith were targeted with the action causing controversy in affected areas.

The Edinburgh Evening News reported that one driver had taken to social media to post: "A warning to all Leithers, when I went out to my car this morning there was a note from the Tyre Extinguishers informing me that they had deflated by tyres. So check before you drive your car and inform the police if this happened to you before someone is injured or killed."

Another driver, who works in the NHS, said they had been late for work after finding her vehicle had been targeted.

Tyre Extinguishers - which originated in the UK - has said its ultimate aim is to make it impossible to own an SUV in the world's urban areas. Actions against the vehicles have now taken place in more than 20 locations in the UK as well as Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Arizona, and Colorado, since the group first started to deflate they tyres of urban SUVs in early March.

Recent analysis has highlighted how the increased emissions associated with growing demand for SUVs has to date more than offset the emissions savings that have resulted from increased demand for electric vehicles, resulting in a continued increase in overall road transport emissions.

In New Zealand, meanwhile, the nascent campaign has spread from the North Island to the South Island, with reports of SUVs deflated in the suburb of Halswell, Christchurch. It comes one week after Tyre Extinguishers in the North Island targeted Auckland-based SUVs, kick-starting the movement in the country.

"Our campaign shows no signs of stopping and is escalating fast. What makes this campaign exciting is that anyone can join in, wherever they are," said Marion Walker from Tyre Extinguishers. "There's no formal membership, no requirements except the ability to print a leaflet and buy some lentils. Join in and let's make SUV ownership history."

The Tyre Extinguishers' campaign said it had already had success in changing the conversation around SUVs with the Daily Telegraph newspaper telling car buyers to consider more fuel efficient estate cars, lest their brand new SUV in be targeted by Tyre Extinguishers.

However, the expansion of the campaign also comes as the UK government last week signalled that it was planning to introduce new legislation to make it harder for activist groups such as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil to undertake disruptive protests.