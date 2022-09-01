'Net Zero Matchmaking': UK green trade handbook aims to link UK and antipodean tech firms

clock • 1 min read
(L-R) Damien O'Connor, NZ's Minister of Agriculture, Trade & Export Growth, and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan | Credit: DIT
Image:

(L-R) Damien O'Connor, NZ's Minister of Agriculture, Trade & Export Growth, and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan | Credit: DIT

Handbook for UK, Australian, and New Zealand firms has been developed by the Department for International Trade in partnership with PwC and Tech Nation

British climate tech companies could be linked up with businesses in Australia and New Zealand working on green solutions through a new 'matchmaking' and advice project launched by the UK's Department...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Not a climate solution': New report slams CCS performance, but can lessons be learned?

'Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever': Vattenfall and electric bike firm CAKE unveil 'fossil-free' motorcycle

Most read
01

The government has made this crisis worse than it needed to be

26 August 2022 • 9 min read
02

This crisis demands a long-term, credible, net zero emission response

26 August 2022 • 4 min read
03

Is the UK on the cusp of a green hydrogen boom?

31 August 2022 • 6 min read
04

Inside Shell's new plan to bolster sustainable aviation fuel

26 August 2022 • 5 min read
05

'Fanciful solutions': Truss poised to unleash gas drilling 'frenzy'

30 August 2022 • 8 min read

More on Venture Capital

Consultation launched on Local Government Pension Scheme climate requirements
Investment

Consultation launched on Local Government Pension Scheme climate requirements

New proposals put forward for new climate-related requirements to be placed on pension scheme's administering authorities

Holly Roach, Professional Pensions
clock 02 September 2022 • 2 min read
Low Carbon's St Columb solar farm in Cornwall | Credit: Low Carbon
Investment

Low Carbon closes on £230m financing facility to fund 1GW solar pipeline

Renewables investor teams up with NatWest, Lloyds Bank, and AIB on senior debt facility to fund solar projects across UK and Netherlands

Amber Rolt
clock 01 September 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: First Bus
Transport

First Bus bolsters green fleet with £81m deal for 193 electric buses

Deal marks one of the UK's largest ever green bus orders, following funding from local authorities and the Department for Transport

Amber Rolt
clock 01 September 2022 • 3 min read