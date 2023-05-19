Netherlands, Chile, and New Zealand urge G7 to back 'end to fossil fuel era'

A group of global leaders are urging the world's seven leading economies to back an end to fossil fuels and deliver a raft of global climate finance reforms at this weekend's G7 Summit, arguing that "2023 must be the year that we correct our course" in pursuit of the goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

In an open letter to leaders of the G7 - which includes the UK, USA, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Japan, as well as the EU - the heads of state of seven non-G7 nations warn the world now stands "at a dangerous precipice" with the totemic 1.5C global warming limit now at serious risk of being missed.

The letter, which is signed by the heads of state of Chile, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and four small island countries, sets out a series proposals for G7 leaders at this weekend's summit in Japan, all of which are aimed at building momentum in support of more ambitious climate action at this year's COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai.

A major global 'stocktake' of how the world is fairing in its efforts to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement is set to take place ahead of the UN Climate Summit in November, and the letter stresses that the actions of the G7 will likely be critical in determining the success of the talks.

Specifically, the letter calls on the G7 to lead the world by committing to ending all "inefficient" fossil fuel subsidies by 2025 at the latest, slashing transport emissions, delivering on national net zero targets before 2050, and ramping up international support for climate adaptation and resilience.

"We must bring the fossil fuel era to an end and phase out fossil fuels," the letter states. "We call on you to take the lead and work with us to agree this at COP28. And we urge you, as leaders of the G7, to accelerate your efforts to reach net zero emissions well before 2050, and to make plans for net negative economies."

Moreover, it urges the world's biggest economies to ensure they deliver on their pledge to collectively provide $100bn in climate finance to vulnerable nations this year, and ensure progress is made towards doubling adaptation finance by 2025.

G7 leaders should also show their support for reforming international financial architecture - such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank - to provide more support for climate vulnerable countries and developing economies working to transition towards net zero emissions, the letter argues.

And it pushes for G7 leaders to ensure they support "the swift operationalisation and capitalisation" of the Loss and Damage fund agreed at the COP27 Climate Summit last year and replenish funding for the global UN Green Climate Fund.

Signatories to the letter include Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Chile's President Gabriel Boric, and New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins, all of which are members of the so-called High Ambition Coalition of nations pushing for accelerated climate action.

A number of leaders of small islands states have also signed the letter, including Marshall Islands President David Kabua, Saint Lucia PM Philip J. Pierre, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., and the PM of Vanuatu, Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau Mau'koro.

"We must all do our part in setting higher targets and meeting them," the letter states. "And we cannot do this without the leadership of the world's largest economies and biggest emitters. We will reiterate this message to the G20."

There is no official list of High Ambition Coalition members, but several G7 nations - including the UK, France, and Germany - have frequently backed the group, including in the run up to last year's COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt.

Since then, G7 energy and environment ministers last month acknowledged that the ongoing energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine required a reduction in fossil gas demand, as they collectively signed off on a statement that included some of the group's strongest wording to date on the need to phase down the use of coal, oil, and gas. The statement committed the G7 to accelerating the phase out of unabated fossil fuels in line with a 1.5C global warming pathway, and called for a rapid ramping up of wind and solar capacity.

But with the war in Ukraine still raging on, and oil and gas companies continuing to rake in vast profits, there is little sign of a near term resolution to the global energy crunch. As such, there are continued concerns among green groups that G7 nations could yet dilute their climate ambitions, at a time when far more supportive green policies are needed to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"As members of the G7, we urge you to support this agenda and to be the 'first movers' that the Secretary General has called for," today's open letter adds. "We look forward to collaborating with you in 2023 and throughout this critical decade to chart a path to a future that is sustainable, safe, and liveable for all. There is no time to waste."

