Mining
BMW becomes first carmaker to join responsible mining initiative
Carmakers are coming under increasing pressure to ensure the materials used for electric vehicle production are responsibly sourced
World risks shortage of materials for EVs and wind turbines without agreements for green supply chains, experts warn
Academics at the University of Sussex predict shortages of crucial materials such as cobalt and lithium without international agreements and more reuse and recycling
Anglo American pledges to align lobbying with Paris Agreement
Activist investors celebrate after mining giant promises to realign all its lobbying activity, including that done on its behalf by industry associations, with the goals of the Paris Agreement
Lithium rush? Cornish mining firm closes £1.4m fundraising round
Cornish Lithium believes the county could be rich in resource required to help feed growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems
'Salmon Gold': Apple promises to embrace fish-friendly gold mining
Technology giant will source gold for its gadgets from miners registered under the Salmon Gold partnership, which combines mining with habitat protection for wild salmon
Does the UK have all the coal reserves it needs?
Steep decline in coal-fired electricity generation means no need for new coal mines, campaigners claim
VW joins blockchain group in bid to boost sustainability of EVs
Motor giant joins IBM and Ford in industry group that plans to use blockchain technology to sustainably source rare earth metals for EV batteries
For miners and heavy industry carbon pricing can help cut climate emissions faster
Tom Butler CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals explains why the sector is keen to see carbon pricing schemes expanded - and fast
Could this be the world's first ultra-low emission quarry?
Volvo and Skanska have been testing a range of prototype equipment, in a bid to create the world's first emissions free quarry in Sweden
Verisk Maplecroft: Rising temperatures set to cool economic growth
Emerging economies set to take a financial hit as rising temperatures raise the risk of overheated workers and electricity blackouts
As demand for coal falls, it's time to finish the job on opencast
Friends of the Earth's Craig Bennett argues the justification for new coal mines is collapsing - it is time for the government to act
Digging deep: Mining becomes latest industry to feel green sourcing pressure
New industry certification seeks to emulate standards schemes in agriculture and forestry, in response to soaring demand for ethical goods
How a technology invented for mining could play a role in e-waste processing
Canadian company EnviroLeach wants to make the process of "urban mining" less hazardous for humans and the environment
Banks Group to appeal Druridge Bay decision
BREAKING: Banks Group slams decision by government to reject coal mine on climate grounds
Mining giant Anglo American eyes greenhouse gas reduction goal
Producer of coal and platinum publishes 'innovative and ambitious' sustainability strategy
Mining energy: Gravitricity secures £650,000 to develop energy storage system
Energy storage technology is based on idea that 'what goes up must come down'
Cornish batteries? Scientists embark on satellite search for lithium reserves
Experts believe Cornwall may hold significant deposits of the valuable mineral, which is in increasing demand globally for use in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage
Scheme to transform Welsh coal mine into green heat source wins £6.5m
Project to warm houses using water naturally heated in underground mine workings secures £6.5m in EU funding
Low carbon future? It's a material challenge
A circular economy will present major raw materials challenges, argues AECOM's Robert Spencer
Time for BHP to stop funding attacks on climate action
As BHP Billiton Plc holds its AGM in London this week, it's time for investors to call time on the company's support for those who seek to obstruct action on climate change
CDP: Mining giants putting $16bn at risk in climate costs
The global mining industry produces crucial materials for clean technologies, but many companies are also risking their future business due to heavy dependence on fossil fuels, warn researchers
Reports: World Bank warns of environmental risk from clean energy transition
Metals and earth elements mined for building batteries and solar panels are 'material-intensive' and could pose environmental challenges, World Bank warns
Government aims to turbo-charge hydrogen transport sector with £23m funding boost
Multi-million pound fund will be used to accelerate the take-up of hydrogen vehicles and roll out refuelling infrastructure across the UK
Paris climate deal: don't bet on renewable energy to stop global warming
Wind and solar farms are great. But we need to reduce energy demand and start taking carbon out of the atmosphere