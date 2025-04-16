How mine water could warm up the UK's forgotten coal towns

Funding gaps, regulatory red tape and a shortage of skilled workers are stalling the UK's mine-water heating projects, according to the University of Manchester's Jingyi Li, Alejandro Gallego Schmid and Cathy Hollis
The Ukraine war sent shockwaves through global energy markets, driving up prices and leaving households across the UK struggling with soaring energy bills. But beneath the ground, in disused coal mines,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis