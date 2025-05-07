'We urgently need a reset': Are miners of transition minerals doing enough to tackle 'surge' in human rights allegations?

New report warns human rights and environmental abuses linked to mining for minerals critical to the switch to clean energy are threatening to undermine the net zero transition
Major mining companies involved in the global rush to extract the so-called transition minerals required by clean technology industries are continuing to be linked to a surge in human rights abuses, environmental...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis