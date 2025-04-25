London Metal Exchange explores sustainability price premium for low-carbon metals

Market announces it is working on plans to introduce price premiums for sustainable metals that can support the development of low carbon innovations
The London Metal Exchange (LME) announced this week it is working on proposals to introduce a premium on approved metal brands that meet certain sustainability criteria with a view to boosting transparency...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis