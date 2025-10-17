Reports: Pensana scraps plan for UK clean tech minerals refinery in favour of US

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng at the breaking ground ceremony for the Pensana site in 2022 | Credit: Pensana
Image:

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng at the breaking ground ceremony for the Pensana site in 2022 | Credit: Pensana

London-listed firm had planned to develop £250m rare earth refinery in Saltend near Hull, but is now reportedly switching its focus to the US after an offer of support from the White House

The UK's hopes of becoming a major player in the rapidly growing global market for clean tech minerals has been dealt a major blow this week, following reports Pensana has opted to shelve plans for a £250m...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Abatable and Artemeter team up to tackle climate impact of global sports industry

Workforce 2030: How can businesses develop an effective green skills strategy?

More on Investment

Reports: Pensana scraps plan for UK clean tech minerals refinery in favour of US
Investment

Reports: Pensana scraps plan for UK clean tech minerals refinery in favour of US

London-listed firm had planned to develop £250m rare earth refinery in Saltend near Hull, but is now reportedly switching its focus to the US after an offer of support from the White House

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 October 2025 • 3 min read
UNEP: Annual global investment in forests needs to triple to $300bn by 2030
Investment

UNEP: Annual global investment in forests needs to triple to $300bn by 2030

Tropical forests provide huge range of vital services on which humanity depends, yet conservation funding shortfalls are set to reach over $200bn a year by the end of the decade

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 October 2025 • 4 min read
Lidl GB to plough £30bn into British food and farming over next five years
Investment

Lidl GB to plough £30bn into British food and farming over next five years

Discounter doubles food and farming funding pledge in bid to enhance climate resilience and promote more sustainable farming practices

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 October 2025 • 2 min read