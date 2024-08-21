'Unjust Minerals': How can investors advance a 'just transition' in the mining sector?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
The Erzberg mine is a large open-pit mine located in Eisenerz, Styria | Credit: iStock
The Erzberg mine is a large open-pit mine located in Eisenerz, Styria | Credit: iStock

Global investors can and should harness their huge influence to promote environmentally and socially just practices in the mining sector as the clean energy transition takes hold, fresh research argues

As the energy transition gathers pace, the mining sector must undergo a significant transformation. A low-carbon economy depends on a rapid expansion of mining for minerals that form the building blocks...

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

'Unlawful and unnecessary': Government hit with legal challenge over North Sea oil and gas licences

CDP extends company disclosure deadline amid 'technical issues'

