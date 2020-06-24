mental health
Eco-anxiety at work? Why supporting your staff makes human and business sense
Reports of climate grief are rising, but there are many low or no cost things businesses can do to support staff, explains UKCP's Sarah Niblock
'It's no longer just about cutting carbon': Is the climate crisis tipping us into a mental health crisis?
Psychotherapists claim they are seeing more clients with 'eco-anxiety' - are businesses prepared for the mental toll of the climate disruption that lies ahead?
Survey: A third of public suffering from 'eco anxiety'
Research by Triodos Bank suggests increasing numbers are feeling overwhelmed by the climate crisis
Wilderness Foundation: Meet the charity harnessing nature's power to change mindsets
The boss of this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards' Charity Partner reflects on the organisation's role in tackling the twin crises of mental health and climate change
Natural Change: Can a week with nature change your life and your career?
An eco-psychology retreat is launching in the Scottish Highlands this year, with the aim of helping stressed out executives 'rekindle their inner fire' - BusinessGreen's Madeleine Cuff went to try it out