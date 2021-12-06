Landmark government-funded research attempts to quantify mental health treatment savings generated by trees and woodlands
Woodland visits save £185m in mental health treatment costs annually in the UK, according to fresh research which attempts to put a figure on the health and wellbeing benefits of the nation's forests....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial