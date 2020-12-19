Nature-based prescriptions: Green projects secure £5.77m to help boost mental wellbeing

Seven projects across England secure funding to test nature-based prescriptions designed to improve mental health and community well-being

Research into how connecting people with nature through activities such as walking, cycling, community gardening, and tree planting can help boost mental health and wellbeing is to be carried out through seven projects across England, thanks to £5.77m of government funding confirmed today.

Each of the 'test and learn' projects selected for funding aim to explore how to support patients with mental health issues using nature-based activities, according to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). The projects are focused on communities hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Such communities include people living in deprived areas, people with mental health conditions, or BAME groups that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, Defra said, highlighting how the projects aimed to build on increased public awareness of the benefits of regular exercise and access to green spaces during the lockdowns that have marred 2020.

During the pandemic, many people have experience loneliness, distress or anxiety due to Covid-19 fears and lockdown restrictions, with health professionals warning the crisis has exacerbated inequalities and mental health issues. But studies have shown time spent in nature has the potential to improve mental health and wellbeing, while evidence from Natural England earlier this year also found almost half of the population said they were spending more time outside than prior to the pandemic, according to Defra.

It said the seven new 'nature-based prescriptions' projects securing support from the £5.77m funding pot would benefit thousands of people across the country in urban, rural, and coastal areas by exploring opportunities for communities to get involved in outdoor activities.

"Many of us have seen first-hand during this difficult time the benefit that connecting with nature can have on our health and mental wellbeing, and I am delighted to announce the first sites for this inspiring scheme which will improve people's access to and engagement with nature and green spaces," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "As we build back better and greener from the pandemic, we are looking forward to working closely with these sites to deliver an enhanced green social prescribing offer which will deliver real benefits for individuals across the country."

The projects securing funding include initiatives in South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Greater Manchester, Surrey, Bristol, North Somerset, South Gloucestershire, and on the Humber coast.

The announcement builds on funding unveiled in July by Defra, the Department of Health and Social Care, Natural England, NHS England, Public Health England, and the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government. A further £1.5m has been confirmed today with the addition of Sport England and the National Academy for Social Prescribing having also now come into the fold, boosting the total funding pot to £5.77m.

Natural England chief executive Marian Spain said the evidence was "clear" that nature was good for people's health, and that harnessing its benefits could help tackle inequality and reduce demand and costs for the NHS.

"A much needed increase the use of green social prescribing services will improve the nation's mental health, reduce demand on our health system and - crucially - reduce the stark inequalities in access to nature, which have been bought into sharp focus during the pandemic," she said. "It's vital that the whole of our society has access to these benefits."