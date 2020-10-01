Nature playing critical role in nation's wellbeing during pandemic, survey finds

Nature is crucial for people's wellbeing in England - but it is also facing unprecedented threats

Natural England's latest People and Nature survey found four in ten people are spending more time in natural spaces since the pandemic began

The natural world is under unprecedented pressure, but Brits continue to cherish it as a source of sustenance in difficult times, according to a new survey by Natural England, which found more than 90 per cent of respondents view environmental protection as paramount.

Nine in 10 adults reported that protection of the environment as important to them personally, and nearly three-quarters voiced concern about biodiversity loss in England, the advisory body's latest People and Nature survey found.

The importance of nature was thrown into sharp relief by the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic, with four in ten adults spending more time in nature than before coronavirus, citing health and wellbeing among the top reasons for getting outside. Almost nine in 10 adults in England reported that being in nature makes them very happy.

The research also shows how important local parks and green spaces are to the nation's mental and physical wellbeing, with urban green space such as parks, fields or playgrounds being the most frequently visited natural environments.

However, the survey also identified clear inequalities in opportunity for engagement with nature, with one in three adults not visiting a natural space in a two-week period, and one in five not visiting nature in a month.

These divergences are related to social class, the research found, with those in areas of high deprivation, on low incomes, or from ethnic minority backgrounds less likely to have visited a natural space.

It also identified regional differences, with 66 per cent of adults who live in the South East visiting nature in a 14 days period (highest) compared with 52 per cent who live in the West Midlands.

Natural England chief executive Marian Spain said the results show "just how crucial it is to invest in a green economy".

"There's huge public concern about the well documented threats to wildlife and a clear case to invest in nature-rich spaces close to where people live and work to help the nation recover from the coronavirus pandemic," Spain said. "This wealth of evidence leaves no doubt about the importance of connecting with nature is for our physical health and our mental wellbeing. It's vital that the whole of our society has access to these benefits. If we don't tackle this we cannot claim to have an equitable green recovery."

Recent research by conservation charity the RSPB warned that the UK has failed to meet the overwhelming majority of UN biodiversity targets, adopted by national governments 10 years ago. While the UK government had claimed it failed to meet 14 of the 20 Aichi Biodiversity Targets, conservationists at the RSPB argued it had in fact missed 17, and gone backwards in relation to six of the targets. Iconic species from the country's meadows, woodlands and riversides are under threat, including hedgehogs, red squirrels, bats, cuckoos, water voles, and turtle doves.