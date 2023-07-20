Study: 'Green prescribing' could save more than £635m a year

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Wildlife Trusts calls on government to integrate 'green prescribing' into community health and social care services, as study predicts nature-based programmes could steer a million people away from crisis-hit NHS

Nature-based health and wellbeing programmes - colloquially known as "green prescribing" - could deliver economic gains of over £635m a year and ease pressure on a struggling NHS, according to a new report...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Major wake up call': Vattenfall halts 1.4GW offshore wind farm project over cost fears

'Worn out': Price not an indicator of how long clothes will last, new research finds

Most read
01

'Intelligent Octopus Flux': Energy giant promises to slash bills with new smart tariff

19 July 2023 • 2 min read
02

'Twisted economics': UK trains four times more expensive than planes

20 July 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Major wake up call': Vattenfall halts 1.4GW offshore wind farm project over cost fears

20 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

Senior Tories back second onshore wind farm planning rebellion

20 July 2023 • 4 min read
05

Study: 'Green prescribing' could save more than £635m a year

20 July 2023 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

What it takes to get clarity on soil carbon
Biodiversity

What it takes to get clarity on soil carbon

Food companies have jumped all the way into soil carbon sequestration but there is still the question of measurement

Seth Olson, GreenBiz.com
clock 21 July 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

'Beauty should make our world more beautiful': Dove launches project to protect 123,000 acres of rainforest

Beauty brand commits to restoring an area of Southeast Asian rainforest eight times the size of Manhattan over the next five years

Amber Rolt
clock 21 July 2023 • 3 min read
Defra and Natural England launch latest wave of nature recovery projects
Biodiversity

Defra and Natural England launch latest wave of nature recovery projects

Six new projects backed by £7.4 million funding support government target to halt then reverse decline in nature

Amber Rolt
clock 20 July 2023 • 3 min read