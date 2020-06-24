Labour
'Climate election': Polling and policy announcements reflect urgency of environmental action
As Greens, Lib Dems, and Plaid launch Remain Alliance and Labour unveils green spending plans, new poll shows majority support for 2030 Net Zero target
'People's power': Labour eyes 52GW of new state-run offshore wind by 2030
Labour wants to build 37 new offshore wind farms with a 51 per cent public ownership stake in a bid to turbocharge clean energy rollout
Ofgem and the curious case of the missing power
Labour's Alan Whitehead tries to interrogate why Ofgem still has no specific remit for decarbonisation
Labour plots 'new banking ecosystem' to tackle climate emergency
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell sets out plans to strengthen Bank of England toolkit to tackle climate risk and spur billions of green investment
Labour: Make climate change a core part of school curriculum
Students from primary school age onwards would be taught about impacts of climate change to equip them for green jobs of the future, Labour says
Labour declares 'climate emergency'
Move follows scores of councils across the country that have made similar declarations amid growing public concern over climate change