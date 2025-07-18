Labour warns Nigel Farage's 'war on clean energy' would threaten almost one million jobs

Labour Party publishes new analysis claiming a Reform-led government would put more than 950,000 clean energy jobs at risk
The Labour Party has today warned that a Reform-led government would threaten almost a million jobs across the UK's clean energy economy through its plan to "wage war" on renewable energy projects...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis