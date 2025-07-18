'Clown car economics': Reform rows back on threat to 'strike down' clean power contracts

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Hours after warning it would strike down new clean power contracts, Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice admits 'a legally binding contract is a legally binding contract'

Reform UK's plans to 'strike down' clean power contracts signed through the upcoming Contract for Difference (CfD) auction have been left in disarray just hours after they were made public, with the Party's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Progress will not be linear': Amazon confirms emissions rose last year, despite wave of clean tech milestones

'Putting British jobs in jeopardy': Reform slammed over threats to clean energy companies

More on Politics

'Clown car economics': Reform rows back on threat to 'strike down' clean power contracts
Politics

'Clown car economics': Reform rows back on threat to 'strike down' clean power contracts

Hours after warning it would strike down new clean power contracts, Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice admits 'a legally binding contract is a legally binding contract'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 July 2025 • 4 min read
'Putting British jobs in jeopardy': Reform slammed over threats to clean energy companies
Energy

'Putting British jobs in jeopardy': Reform slammed over threats to clean energy companies

Deputy leader Richard Tice writes to leading energy companies to put them ‘on formal notice’ that a Reform government would seek to unpick the upcoming clean power contract auction

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 July 2025 • 4 min read
'Voters see the importance of lowering carbon emissions': Over two thirds of Brits back 2030 emissions targets
Politics

'Voters see the importance of lowering carbon emissions': Over two thirds of Brits back 2030 emissions targets

New polling from E.ON confirms once again that a large majority of the public support the UK's net zero targets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 July 2025 • 3 min read