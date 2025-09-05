Emma Reynolds named new Environment Secretary in surprise reshuffle

Keir Starmer revamps top team following Angela Rayner's resignation as Deputy PM, with Steve Reed leaving Defra to become Housing and Communities Secretary
The government has this afternoon launched a wide-ranging cabinet reshuffle, following the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Raynor over her failure to pay the correct amount...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis