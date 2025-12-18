Tories pledge to raid National Wealth Fund and clean tech R&D budget to boost defence spending

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: House of Commons/Flickr
Image:

Credit: House of Commons/Flickr

Conservatives warn UK is facing growing security threat from authoritarian states, but critics argue undermining investment in the net zero transition will only exacerbate security threats

The Conservatives have announced plans to raid the National Wealth Fund and the government's R&D budget, in order to deliver a £17bn boost defence spending if they win the next election, in response to...

