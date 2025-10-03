'We urge you to think again': Over 100 MPs call on Tories to rethink 'reckless' push to scrap UK Climate Change Act

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Coalition of 124 Labour, Lib Dem, Green, and SNP Parliamentarians warn ditching climate legislation would be catastrophic for the UK's economy and standing on the world stage

A group of more than 120 cross-party MPs and peers have issued a collective plea for Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch to rethink her pledge to repeal the UK's world-leading Climate Change Act, warning...

