Kemi Badenoch calls for 'windfall tax' to be scrapped as oil and gas prices jump

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Tory leader drops backing for tax introduced under the last Conservative government and calls for new oil and gas licenses to be issued

Kemi Badenoch has called for the UK's 'windfall tax' on oil and gas profits to be scrapped and for Labour's plan to halt the issuance of new drilling licences to be dropped, arguing the Labour government's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

'A key piece of the puzzle': Government confirms over £500m of hydrogen infrastructure funding

'Nature is essential': Defra calls on UK businesses to ramp up investment in natural world

More on Politics

UK Green Business Awards: Ed Miliband tells green economy 'the government wants to be your partner'
Politics

UK Green Business Awards: Ed Miliband tells green economy 'the government wants to be your partner'

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary praised the 'inspiring' work of the companies, projects, and individuals recognised at the UK Green Business Awards 2025

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 June 2025 • 5 min read
Serious spending
Politics

Serious spending

The government still faces plenty of economic challenges, but the Spending Review pointed to its seriousness in advancing the green economy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 June 2025 • 5 min read
Spending Review: 'A huge net positive for net zero'
Politics

Spending Review: 'A huge net positive for net zero'

Business leaders, campaigners, and climate experts react to Spending Review that reiterated government support for the net zero transition

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 11 June 2025 • 19 min read