Environmental and business groups urge government to ditch plans for bonfire of retained EU law ahead of Commons debate today
New Prime Minister promises to place Conservative 2019 manifesto at heart of his administration as Grant Shapps replaces Jacob Rees-Mogg at BEIS
Industry urges Business Secretary to rethink legislation that would give government sweeping powers over energy market in light of change of Prime Minister
Ministers accused of 'pushing MPs to avoid scrutiny of them breaking the Conservatives' own manifesto pledge'
Environmental Audit Committee calls on government to ramp up support for geothermal energy projects and incorporate the nascent sector in the UK's net zero plans
Business Secretary promises to boost UK renewables as reports suggest a row is brewing with Number 10 over plans to block solar farm developments
Industry fears de facto windfall tax on clean power generators could undermine investment in renewables
Over three quarters say they would be 'proud' of voting for a party that takes action to boost renewables
Plans to lift ban on fracking and curtain legacy EU environmental laws and regulations announced today risk backlash from some of the government's own MPs
New measures to cap energy bills for businesses and public sector this winter, but scheme only confirmed for initial six months