'Economic and environmental wrecking ball': Study tots up £83bn cost of Retained EU Law Bill

Legislation

Environmental and business groups urge government to ditch plans for bonfire of retained EU law ahead of Commons debate today

clock 18 January 2023 • 4 min read
Rishi Sunak promises to protect the environment as PM as new cabinet takes shape

Politics

New Prime Minister promises to place Conservative 2019 manifesto at heart of his administration as Grant Shapps replaces Jacob Rees-Mogg at BEIS

clock 25 October 2022 • 8 min read
Energy bosses call on government to pause renewables 'windfall tax' legislation

Legislation

Industry urges Business Secretary to rethink legislation that would give government sweeping powers over energy market in light of change of Prime Minister

clock 21 October 2022 • 4 min read
'Conservative MPs will not be forgiven for this': Government wrestles with fallout from fracking vote chaos

Politics

Ministers accused of 'pushing MPs to avoid scrutiny of them breaking the Conservatives' own manifesto pledge'

clock 20 October 2022 • 5 min read
Drill, baby, drill: MPs urge government to tap huge geothermal energy potential

Energy

Environmental Audit Committee calls on government to ramp up support for geothermal energy projects and incorporate the nascent sector in the UK's net zero plans

clock 19 October 2022 • 3 min read
Jacob Rees-Mogg declares 'I am not a green energy sceptic', as net zero plans come under fire

Energy

Business Secretary promises to boost UK renewables as reports suggest a row is brewing with Number 10 over plans to block solar farm developments

clock 13 October 2022 • 9 min read
Energy Prices Bill: Government unveils price cap legislation, confirms de facto windfall tax to cap clean power profits

Legislation

Industry fears de facto windfall tax on clean power generators could undermine investment in renewables

clock 11 October 2022 • 7 min read
A large majority of British voters continue to back ambitious climate policies, but is the government listening?

Politics

Over three quarters say they would be 'proud' of voting for a party that takes action to boost renewables

clock 04 October 2022 • 5 min read
'Legal and environmental folly': Is a backlash already brewing over the government's fracking and deregulation drive?

Investment

Plans to lift ban on fracking and curtain legacy EU environmental laws and regulations announced today risk backlash from some of the government's own MPs

clock 22 September 2022 • 8 min read
Government unveils business Energy Bill Relief Scheme

Policy

New measures to cap energy bills for businesses and public sector this winter, but scheme only confirmed for initial six months

clock 21 September 2022 • 7 min read
