Government unveils business Energy Bill Relief Scheme

The government has today unveiled plans for a new Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which will effectively extend the energy price freeze provided to households to all UK businesses, charities, and the public sector.

As expected, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg this morning announced non-domestic customers would see their energy bills capped from October for a period of six months, as the government seeks to protect businesses, schools, and hospitals that were set to see bills increase up to five-fold this winter.

The government said the new Energy Bill Relief Scheme would provide a discount on wholesale gas and electricity prices for all non-domestic customers whose current gas and electricity prices have been significantly inflated in light of global energy prices.

The new discount is broadly equivalent to the Energy Price Guarantee put in place for households, which is set to cap average domestic bills at around £2,500 a year with the removal of green levies on bills and the government's £400 discount scheme ensuring bills stay at current levels this winter.

The cap will apply to all fixed contracts agreed on or after 1 April 2022, as well as deemed, variable, and flexible tariffs and contracts for non-domestic customers.

The effective price freeze will be enabled through a new government-imposed Supported Wholesale Price, which is expected to stand at £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas - levels that are less than half the wholesale prices anticipated for this winter.

Those customers on new fixed price contracts will see the new prices applied, while those on default or variable tariffs will receive a per-unit discount on their energy costs, up to a maximum of the difference between the Supported Price and the average expected wholesale price over the period of the Scheme. Similarly, for businesses on flexible purchase contracts, the level of reduction offered will be calculated by suppliers according to the specifics of that company's contract and will also be subject to the maximum discount underwritten by the government.

Customers that are not connected to either the gas or electricity grid and instead use heating oil or alternative fuels will also be eligible for "equivalent support" with details expected to be announced shortly.

As with the Energy Price Guarantee for households, non-domestic customers will not have to take any action to receive the new subsidies, the government said.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the government understood the "huge pressure businesses, charities and public sector organisations are facing with their energy bills, which is why we are taking immediate action to support them over the winter and protect jobs and livelihoods".

"As we are doing for consumers, our new scheme will keep their energy bills down from October, providing certainty and peace of mind," she said. "At the same time, we are boosting Britain's homegrown energy supply so we fix the root cause of the issues we are facing and ensure greater energy security for us all."

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the multi-billion pound intervention was necessitated by the "unprecedented rise in energy prices following Putin's illegal war in Ukraine, which has affected consumers up and down the country and businesses of all sizes".

"The help we are already putting in place will save families money off their bills, and the government's plans for businesses, charities and public sector organisations will give them the equivalent level of support," he added. "This, alongside the measures we are taking to boost the amount of domestic energy we produce to improve both energy security and supply, will increase growth, protect jobs and support families with their cost of living this winter."

The new support package was welcomed by Kate Nicholls, CEO of trade body UKHospitality, who said: "This intervention is unprecedented and it is extremely welcome that Government has listened to hospitality businesses facing an uncertain winter. We particularly welcome its inclusiveness - from the smallest companies to the largest - all of which combine to provide a huge number of jobs, which are now much more secure."

However, she added that the group would continue to work with the government to "ensure that there is no cliff edge when these measures fall away".

While the government has announced the support for households is expected to last for up to two years, at a potential cost of £150bn to the taxpayer, the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy today confirmed the Energy Bill Relief Scheme would be reviewed in three months to inform decisions on future support after March 2023. "The review will focus in particular on identifying the most vulnerable non-domestic customers and how the government will continue assisting them with energy costs," the Department said, signalling that many sectors could see support withdrawn from next Spring.

Meanwhile, the announcement provided no new information on the wider measures the government is planning to bolster energy security.

Truss and Rees-Mogg have confirmed plans to lift the moratorium on new fracking projects and issue more licenses for oil and gas exploration projects in the North Sea. But the government is yet to provide any details on mooted proposals to fast track planning decisions for offshore wind farms, deliver new nuclear projects, and accelerate the roll out of rooftop solar projects.

Moreover, today's announcement made no reference to energy efficiency of energy saving schemes, sparking warnings that the government's plans to artificially cap the price of energy could enable higher levels of demand that increase the chances of supply shortages this winter.

Jess Ralston, senior analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) said: "With taxpayer support only set to last for six months under the current plan, the question is what happens after that? Experts have said time and time again that the government's approach to the gas crisis is missing a key component - conserving energy. While billions will be spent on bailing out bills, much less is targeted at the root of the problem, that we waste huge amounts of our energy."

Speaking yesterday, Truss insisted she remained supportive of energy efficiency measures but was reluctant to call on businesses and households to save energy, characterising such an approach as energy "rationing".

"We are not talking about rationing of energy," she told reporters on her flight to the UN General Assembly. "Of course, I always support energy efficiency measures like home insulation, that makes sense, and energy prices are higher than they were. There is a strong incentive for businesses and households to invest in energy efficiency… But ultimately everyone makes their own decisions about how they decide to do those things."

The news came on the same day as a coalition of leading business groups called on the government to ramp up investment in energy efficiency schemes for businesses and households through this Friday's planned mini-Budget, arguing such a move would help curb energy bills and carbon emissions while also bolstering energy security.

The Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group, which includes the CBI, Energy UK, and the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), as well as leading players in the energy and building industry such as Kingfisher, EDF, Eon, and Velux, called on the government to launch a new £3bn programme to insulate up to two million homes over the next three years and "supercharge" existing energy efficiency programmes for low income households with a further £2bn of funding.

"Energy efficiency is a triple win for the economy, energy security and boosting Britain's health," said Sarah Kostense-Winterton, chairman of the EEIG. "The Chancellor has an opportunity to invest to save the public purse billions of pounds through simple energy saving measures which can significantly cut household bills."

Her comments were echoed by UKGBC's head of policy and public affairs, Louise Hutchins, who urged the government to swiftly build on the new support package.

"Jacob Rees-Mogg is right to announce major relief on the cost of energy for businesses, charities and the public sector," she said. "The package is for just six months with the promise of more support to come for some sectors. But businesses need longer term security against high gas and electricity bills. It's now urgent that the government comes forward with a strategy to cut the vast costly energy waste from the sector's poorly insulated buildings and drive a shift from gas and oil heating to more efficient, low carbon options."

Measures such as VAT and business rates cuts for businesses investing in decarbonising their buildings and requiring companies to measure and publish their energy performance will all be needed if we are to get off the hook of high and volatile gas bills year on year.

In related news, the CEO of DIY giant Kingfisher, Thierry Garnier, told the Times the retailer was seeing a surge in demand for insulation and other energy-saving products.

He said that in the past three weeks sales of loft insulation roll were up 260 per cent on the equivalent period in 2019, while sales of draft excluders and energy-saving lightbulbs have climbed by similar amounts.