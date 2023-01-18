'Economic and environmental wrecking ball': Study tots up £83bn cost of Retained EU Law Bill

The controversial Bill is due to be debated in Parliament today | Credit: iStock
The controversial Bill is due to be debated in Parliament today | Credit: iStock

Environmental and business groups urge government to ditch plans for bonfire of retained EU law ahead of Commons debate today

Dropping or weakening EU laws that have been retained on the UK's statute books since Brexit could cost the economy tens of billions of pounds through the resulting damage to health, natural resources, and business opportunities over the next three decades, a leading group of environmental charities has warned.

Figures calculated by Economics for the Environment Consultancy (Eftec) which have been released today to coincide with the latest Commons debate on the controversial bill, indicate that removing or watering down retained EU laws in just four areas could cost the UK economy almost £83bn over 30 years.

The research, commissioned by the Wildlife and Countryside Link, investigated the economic implications of weakening or removing environmental retained EU laws covering chemical regulation, water pollution, air quality, and habitats.

It warned that crucial EU retained laws, such as the Water Framework Directive Standards, Habitats and Species Regulations, REACH chemicals standards, were all at risk of being weakened or ditched under the UK government's Retained EU Law Bill.

The Wildlife and Countryside Link - a coalition of 66 environmental charities in England - said the Retained EU Law Bill was set to result in a legislative bonfire that could cause severe damage to environmental protections in the UK, while also imposing additional costs on business.

Dr Richard Benwell, the charity coalition's CEO, called for the proposed legislation to be withdrawn immediately.

"Prevention of air and water pollution, protection of precious wildlife and habitats, precautions against hazardous chemical use - they are all put at risk by the Retained EU Law Bill," he said. "If long-standing protection for nature is removed or weakened, the economic consequences could run into the billions."

He also echoed warnings from some business groups that the government's plans would result in another wave of policy uncertainty that will undermine investment and hamper the economic recovery, arguing that the UK would face "the costs of years of uncertainty while half the environmental statute book is up in the air and thousands of hours of civil service time spent reviewing laws simply because of where they came from". 

"Altogether, the costs of this economic and environmental wrecking ball bill could be astronomical at a time when the UK - and our environment - can least afford it," he said.

The controversial Bill, originally championed last autumn by Jacob Rees-Mogg when he briefly served as Business Secretary under then-Prime Minister Liz Truss, would require an immediate review of all remaining European-derived laws on UK statute books. It then sets a deadline of the end of 2023 for any laws not specifically singled out for retention or modification through the review to be removed from UK law altogether.

A raft of business groups, trade bodies, unions, environmental groups, and the UK's own Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) have raised concerns in recent months that the Bill risks imposing major administrative burdens on businesses while also endangering critical worker, consumer, and environmental protections.

Even former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson - who in his former life as an MEP was an architect of the EU Habitats Directive - has joined the chorus of voices calling on the government for a rethink its planned bonfire of EU legislation.

Writing in The Independent yesterday, he warned the Retained EU Law Bill threatened to hand Ministers and civil servants "unprecedented power to revoke and remove standards and regulations we have taken for granted", including almost 1,000 pieces of environmental legislation.

"If this government's manifesto commitment to build "the most ambitious environmental program on Earth" has any truth to it whatsoever, it must protect those standards and kill the Retained EU Law Bill," Johnson wrote.

Concerns have also been raised about the Bill's huge drag on civil service time and resources as the review of retained EU law continues.

But despite the widespread opposition, the Sunak administration has continued to press ahead with the Bill, which has now reached its report stage, meaning it is set to be debated by MPs in the House of Commons today before it moves on to the next stage of its legislative journey.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of the Wildlife Trusts, slammed the planned legislation, arguing that "everything about this appalling, anti-democratic and unconstitutional bill is wrong".

"It is seeking to give ministers the power to remove or amend existing UK legislation on a whim, but this should be the job of Parliament and Parliament alone," he said. "As things stand, over 1,000 pieces of environmental legislation and regulations will cease to exist at the end of this year, at extraordinary cost to the environment and our economy, and cause untold chaos for business, landowners, and farmers in the process."

However, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) insisted in a statement that the UK would remain "a world leader in environmental protection".

"Reviewing our retained EU law will not come at the expense of the UK's already high standards and wildlife protections will not be downgraded," BEIS said. "We have set new legally binding targets under the Environment Act, including to halt and reverse nature's decline. These stretching targets and the Office for Environmental Protection, our new watchdog, means any reform to retained law must deliver positive environmental outcomes."

