Energy Prices Bill: Government unveils price cap legislation, confirms de facto windfall tax to cap clean power profits

The government will today present its new Energy Prices Bill to Parliament, confirming sweeping plans to cap energy prices for households and businesses and unveiling controversial proposals to limit the profits being generated by renewables and nuclear operators.

The new Bill promises to provide the legislative underpinning for the government's Energy Price Guarantee and Energy Bill Relief schemes, which will cap energy bills for households, businesses, and the public sector and limit soaring energy costs that were widely expected to cause an economic disaster this winter.

The government reiterated that the support package would cap the average household bill at around £2,500 a year, while non-domestic customers will see prices frozen at current levels for at least six months, meaning they will be paying less than half of predicted wholesale costs this winter.

"Our actions will mean that energy bills for the typical household will be half what they would have been this winter," said Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. "We are protecting people, holding down inflation and preventing Putin's energy price hike from causing long term harm to our economy by supporting businesses."

The bill includes technical measures that will enable the UK government to deliver comparable schemes in Northern Ireland and legislation that will require landlords and heat network operators to pass the energy cost savings they enjoy from the new support packages through to tenants.

It also includes plans for a new 'Cost-Plus Revenue Limit' for renewables and nuclear generators in England and Wales to tackle the windfall profits some generators are enjoying as a result of soaring wholesale power prices. Owners of nuclear plans and older renewables projects that do not have long-term contract for difference (CfD) long term price agreements in place have in recent months had unexpectedly high windfall profits. This is because they have been able to sell power at the high wholesale prices that have been driven upwards by soaring fossil gas prices.

The government said the new powers it is seeking would "help sever the link between high global gas prices and the cost of low-carbon electricity", so as to "reduce the impact of unprecedented wholesale prices on consumers and the taxpayer".

However, the precise mechanics of the new cap revenue limit are yet to be finalised with the plans subject to a consultation that will be launched shortly with a view to the new scheme coming into force from the start of 2023.

The government said the move would "ensure consumers pay a fair price for low carbon energy and has the potential to save billions of pounds for British billpayers, while allowing generators to cover their costs, plus receive an appropriate revenue".

It also indicated that it would legislate for new powers that would allow the government to run a voluntary CfD process for generators that could allow clean power generators that do not yet have a CfD in place to opt for a voluntary contract that would grant them longer-term revenue certainty but at a lower prices than they are currently enjoying.

"Businesses and consumers across the UK should pay a fair price for energy," said Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg. "With prices spiralling as a result of Putin's abhorrent invasion of Ukraine, the Government is taking swift and decisive action.

"We have been working with low-carbon generators to find a solution that will ensure consumers are not paying significantly more for electricity generated from renewables and nuclear. That is why we have stepped in today with exceptional powers that will not only ensure vital support reaches households and businesses this winter but will transform the United Kingdom into a nation that offers secure, affordable and fairly-priced home-grown energy for all."

However, the new plans are likely to prove controversial with some clean power developers fearing the cap on their revenues could discourage future investment in new projects.

Critics have noted that while the revenue cap for clean power generators effectively mirrors the windfall tax recently imposed on the profits of oil and gas companies, fossil fuel developers have also been granted a significant tax break if they invest in new projects.

As such, renewables and nuclear developers can be expected to argue that the cap should not be too onerous, should take account of changes in their cost base, and should be accompanied by an investment allowance similar to taht enjoyed by the oil and gas industry to help ensure investment in new clean power projects is not dampened as a result of the new legislation.

A spokesperson from the Energy UK trade body said it welcomed the government's move to legislate to enable the energy support package announced last month, noting it would help alleviate some of the immediate financial pressures that millions of households and businesses face as a result of rising energy costs.

But they added it was critical the new cap on clean energy generators profits did not deter investment in clean energy that could boost the UK's energy security and bring down bills in the long-run.

"We must be sure that the proposed mechanism does not risk the very investment the UK needs to ensure long term, sustainable economic growth," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to continuing to work with government to ensure that any new mechanism is introduced in a way that encourages investment in low carbon generation, rather than deterring it. This, alongside improved energy efficiency, will reduce our reliance on volatile gas prices in the long-term, as well as boost our economy."

Dan McGrail, CEO at RenewableUK, said the trade body was "concerned that a price cap will send the wrong signal to investors in renewable energy in the UK". He added it was "essential that a cap is set at a level that doesn't make the UK less attractive to investors than the EU, is technology neutral and has a clear sunset clause in place".

"A price cap acting as a 100 per cent windfall tax on renewables' revenue above a certain level, while excess oil and gas profits are taxed at 25 per cent, risks skewing investment towards the fossil fuels that have caused this energy crisis," McGrail said. "This decade we need to attract £175bn of investment in secure, domestic wind power and we can already see the investor turmoil that the EU's proposed price cap is causing in the European market. Industry will continue work with government on policies to help cut consumer bills and safeguard investment."

Dr Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK, similarly warned the proposed cap on clean power revenues could serve to tilt the market in favour of fossil fuels. "Was it just a dream or did we all hear the prime minister say, just weeks ago, she was against a windfall tax?" he asked. "Now she's going to impose a de facto one after all but only on electricity generators, not a proper one on oil and gas firms. This glaring double standard makes no sense. It's almost as if Liz Truss's belief in the free market only applied to big polluters.

"Of course, it's right that industries profiting from the energy crisis should give up lots of their extra cash to help people struggling with their bills, but then why is the government refusing to properly tax fossil fuel giants? After all, it's our dependence on gas that's driving up prices and bringing misery to millions of households. Bringing in a windfall tax on oil and gas profits could raise enough money to help people with their bills now and fix our draughty homes so we can keep costs down for good. The prime minister has already done half a U-turn on this - she may as well complete it."

Meanwhile, the government can today expect to face further questions about the fiscal and energy security implications of its energy bill support package.

Some estimates have suggested the Energy Price Guarantee and Energy Bill Relief could cost the Treasury over £150bn over the next two years, fuelling calls for the government to take steps to ensure the support packages are better targeted at those who are in most need of support and ramp up investment in energy efficiency measures that can reduce demand for energy that is currently being subsidised by the state.

In addition, industry experts have warned that by artificially reducing energy prices the government has increased the risk of supply shortages this winter.

As such, Ministers have faced repeated calls to launch a public information campaign to encourage people to save energy. However, Number 10 has reportedly blocked proposals for a £15m campaign arguing it did not want to 'nanny' people and insisting information on energy saving was already available.