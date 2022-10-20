'Conservative MPs will not be forgiven for this': Government wrestles with fallout from fracking vote chaos

The government remains in turmoil following last night's chaotic vote on plans to lift the moratorium on fracking, which saw a sizable rebellion of Tory MPs refuse to back Number 10 despite whips declaring the motion amounted to a vote of confidence in Liz Truss' administration.

There were angry scenes at the vote after Climate Minister Graham Stuart indicated in the House of Commons that the vote would not be regarded as a vote of confidence, only for the chief whip to threaten to resign in protest at the apparent change of policy.

Scores of backbench MPs had voiced their disquiet at being forced to vote against a Labour motion that would have secured Parliamentary time for a full debate on the government's controversial plan to lift the moratorium on fracking, arguing that given the move breaches the Conservatives 2019 manifesto pledge MPs should be allowed to vote on the change.

Several senior MPs, including the chair of the government's review of the UK's Net Zero Strategy, Chris Skidmore, went public with their refusal to vote with the government.

In the end, the government defeated the Labour motion by 326 to 230 votes with 36 Conservative MPs abstaining either in protest, because they were unable to make the vote, or because they accidentally missed the final vote due to the chaotic scenes in the division lobby. However, it remained unclear at the time as to whether those refusing to vote with the government would lose the whip.

Partial clarification only came in the early hours when Number 10 issued a statement revealing that Stuart had been "mistakenly" instructed to tell MPs that the vote was not a vote on confidence. "Conservative MPs were fully aware that the vote was subject to a three line whip," a government spokesperson said. "The whips will now be speaking to Conservative MPs who failed to support the government. Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary action."

However, during this morning's media round Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan refused to be drawn on what disciplinary action might entail.

Ahead of the vote, Skidmore had tweeted: "As the former Energy Minister who signed net zero into law, for the sake of our environment and climate, I cannot personally vote tonight to support fracking and undermine the pledges I made at the 2019 General Election. I am prepared to face the consequences of my decision." Several other MPs signalled that they agreed with his position. It remains to be seen if they will lose the whip and whether the government will seek a new chair for its Net Zero Review, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, opposition parties seized on the government's decision to force its MPs to vote to effectively allow the return of fracking in the UK.

In a concession to Tory rebels, Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg tabled an amendment that requires the government to undertake a full consultation on how local communities will be able to consider applications for new fracking projects in their area.

But Labour insisted the vote still amounted to a "Charter for Earthquakes" and left the door open for new fracking projects in the UK, in defiance of the government's previous manifesto commitment that new drilling would only be allowed if it could be demonstrated to be safe.

"Tonight, the Conservatives have voted against Labour's fracking ban, against the wishes of their constituents, the British people, and their own manifesto," said Labour's Shadow Climate and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband. "They have chosen to stand by a failing Prime Minister against the best interests of working people.

"Labour is standing up to Liz Truss' unjust Charter for Earthquakes, because communities across Britain do not want or deserve expensive, unsafe fracking."

Liberal Democrat Energy and Climate Change Spokesperson, Wera Hobhouse, said the Conservatives would "not be forgiven for" their vote to revive fracking in the UK. "England's countryside is now at risk of pointless drilling which won't even bring down energy bills," she said. "The public wants renewable energy, not fracking. Renewables are the cheapest and most popular form of energy and are vital in reaching net-zero targets. Conservative MPs are backing a government of climate-deniers who are hellbent on ripping up green land for pointless fracking."

Dr Doug Parr, Greenpeace UK Policy Director, said the government had "pushed its MPs to avoid scrutiny of them breaking the Conservatives' own manifesto pledge, a promise that helped them win votes in parts of the UK where fracking has been touted".

"This is a con and a betrayal that will be felt by voters," he added. "The dangerous impact on climate, if fracking ever really happens, will be felt by everyone, but particularly by those in the Global South. And the most pathetic part is that it won't even make a jot of difference to people's bills - because new gas from fracking or from the North Sea just gets sold on international markets to the highest bidder. Meanwhile the government continues to largely ignore the most obvious and practical solution: fixing our draughty homes that are wasting energy and costing us money and carbon emissions. No one voted for this."

The vote does however further reduce the chances of fracking projects proceeding at any point in the near future. The promised consultation on how to secure local consent for projects will further delay the point at which any new developments can be considered, while Labour's promise to impose a fresh moratorium if elected will make it hugely difficult for drilling companies to attract investment for any new projects.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl over whether or not Prime Minister Liz Truss can continue to cling to power in the face of such intense challenges to her authority.

Some MPs are confident she could be ousted within days, while others believe she is likely to remain in Number 10 until at least the end of the month when the government is due to publish its next fiscal statement.

That statement, which is due to be presented by the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, marks the latest attempt to calm markets that were thrown into chaos by the government's last mini-budget and its package of uncosted tax cuts. It is expected to include a combination of tax rises and spending cuts, many of which will prove hugely unpopular with Conservative MPs, and as such it is likely to further fuel calls for a change of leadership.