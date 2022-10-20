Drill, baby, drill: MPs urge government to tap huge geothermal energy potential

The government's hopes of reviving the UK fracking industry may be hanging by a thread, but calls are growing for it to ramp up support for a very different sort of drilling technology.

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) has today written to Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg to provide an update on evidence it has received as part of its review into the potential of geothermal technologies in the UK.

The Committee said geothermal energy has the potential to fulfil much of UK's current heating needs through a combination of heat pumps, district heating systems, and power generation. It added that according to some projections the sector could support as many as 25,000 jobs by 2050, while playing a central role in delivering on the UK's net zero targets.

However, it warned that "the government has been slow to exploit the potential of geothermal, and has not integrated it fully into the net zero strategy: this appears to be holding back a sector which could be transformative for the UK's capacity to meet climate goals, use homegrown energy and grow the economy".

A handful of geothermal projects are in operation or planned in south and south west England, but the sector has failed to emulate the rapid expansion of the wind and solar sectors despite growing confidence that it could deliver significant cost reductions in the coming years and provide a reliable source of scalable clean energy.

The EAC said the current policy, funding and regulatory landscape does not appear to be conducive to optimising the sector's potential, noting that the government did not acknowledge geothermal technologies in either the British Energy Security Strategy or the Net Zero Strategy.

As such, the Committee today urged the Business Secretary to integrate geothermal energy into the UK's net zero strategy and investigate an appropriate licensing regime for geothermal projects.

"In its efforts to make the UK's energy market more resilient, it is surprising that the government appears to have overlooked the potential of geothermal energy," said EAC chair Philip Dunne. "The Committee heard that geothermal energy could more than satisfy the UK's current heating demand, a contribution which could result in a 20 per cent saving on the UK's current greenhouse gas emissions.

"This energy is beneath our feet and is ready to be explored to test its commercial viability. I expect Ministers will wish to reflect carefully on the evidence the Committee received and reconsider the potential role of geothermal energy in heating UK buildings and providing power while aiding the drive towards net zero emissions targets."

The intervention comes as the government awaits the results of a review of the Net Zero Strategy, which is being led by Conservative MP Chris Skidmore and is designed to assess how the UK's climate goals can be delivered in a way that maximises economic growth and investment.

It also follows yesterday's Commons vote on a motion from the Labour opposition that would have secured parliamentary time to reimpose the ban on fracking in the UK. The motion was defeated after Conservative whips signalled that it would be regarded as a vote of confidence in the government and Ministers put forward an amendment requiring a new consultation on how to assess whether local communities consent to new fracking projects - a concession that will further delay any attempt to approve new drilling projects.