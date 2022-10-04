A large majority of British voters continue to back ambitious climate policies, but is the government listening?

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
A large majority of British voters continue to back ambitious climate policies, but is the government listening?

Over three quarters say they would be 'proud' of voting for a party that takes action to boost renewables

The scale of the electoral gamble the government is undertaking by reviving plans for fracking in the UK and weighing plans to roll back environmental protections was again underlined today by a major...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The initiatives that are shaping the future for industrial decarbonisation

Converting captured carbon into rock really is that easy

Most read
01

'No longer invisible': Study values nature-based markets at $7tr

27 September 2022 • 3 min read
02

Drax accused of using wood from carbon-rich forest in Canada to supply UK power plant

03 October 2022 • 4 min read
03

'Returns could be in the trillions': Report touts huge investment opportunity of carbon removal technologies

03 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

What does the falling pound mean for the green economy?

27 September 2022 • 9 min read
05

Why carbon removals are a major commercial opportunity for first mover firms

29 September 2022 • 3 min read

More on Politics

Credit: iStock
Waste

Study: Failure to improve global waste management will push climate goals out of reach

Governments urged to make waste management policy and investment a top priority at COP27 Climate Summit

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 04 October 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Energy

Water companies ordered to shave £150m off customer bills after missing environmental targets

England and Wales water regulator Ofwat hands out financial penalties to 11 firms for missing supply, biodiversity, pollution and sewer flooding goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 October 2022 • 3 min read
Prime Minister Liz Truss visits the British Gas Training Academy in Dartford | Credit: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street
Politics

Conservative Party conference: Calls grow for government rethink on energy efficiency and nature policies

MPs and green groups demand change in tack on energy efficiency, farming subsidies, and nature protection rules from embattled government as conference gets underway in Birmingham

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 October 2022 • 8 min read