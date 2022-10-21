Energy bosses call on government to pause renewables 'windfall tax' legislation

The CEOs of the UK's largest energy companies have today written to Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, urging him to scale back the new Energy Prices Bill and pause proposals that "threaten to undermine the long-established principle of strong, independent regulation of the energy sector".

The Bill, which was unveiled earlier this month, provides the legislative underpinning for the government's multi-billion pound energy bill support packages for households and businesses. But it also includes a raft of further measures that give the Secretary of State new powers over energy market regulators and would enable a de facto windfall tax on renewables and nuclear generators.

Today, trade body Energy UK and the bosses of 12 of the UK's largest energy suppliers and generators called directly on the government to strip out the more controversial elements of the legislation so as to give the next Prime Minister time to consider the proposals.

"The resignation of the Prime Minister makes the smooth and swift passage of emergency legislation even more vital," the letter states. "It is clearly necessary to enable much-needed support with bills for households and businesses this winter, and the ongoing political uncertainty must not adversely impact on bill payers."

However, it adds that the group was "alarmed to see clauses in the Bill that unexpectedly propose extensive new powers for Ministers in relation to the regulation of the sector".

"Given the change in leadership of the Conservative Party and a new Prime Minister, it is our view that the Bill must now be reconsidered and amended so that it is solely focused on ensuring that crucial support can be delivered for households, businesses and other non-domestic consumers this winter," the letter adds.

The energy industry is concerned that the proposed changes could undermine the £100bn of investment the sector plans to mobilise in support of the clean energy transition through to 2030.

"This investment, and its cost, is dependent on a strong, stable regulatory environment," the letter states. "The companies we lead are vital to the UK economy. We therefore seek urgent clarification and reconsideration of the inclusion of these broad measures. The speed at which the Bill is being introduced prevents proper scrutiny of changes with long-standing and profound consequences for the energy sector."

Of particular concern are proposals for a limit on the revenues renewables and nuclear operators without a clean power contract in place can generate, which will act as a de facto windfall tax on clean power generators. Industry insiders accept that some generators are enjoying windfall profits as a result of soaring wholesale power prices, but they are hugely concerned that the legislation would provide the government with powers to set a new revenue limit before a consultation has been undertaken to finalise the plans and any details have been provided on how the de facto tax would work.

There are also concerns that the tax could end up being more onerous than the windfall tax imposed on oil and gas producers.

The letter warns that the proposals for a Cost Plus Revenue Limit is "significant enough to put investment in the UK's low carbon industry in jeopardy at a time when it is most needed to ensure our long-term energy security".

"Clauses in the Bill giving the Secretary of State powers to intervene to extend duration and intervene in the level of the Default Tariff Cap are equally concerning," it added. "This must an independently made economic decision, based on the efficient costs accrued by energy suppliers."

The group also warned that proposals to grant the Secretary of State powers to modify licenses and issue directions in times of an energy crisis, has the potential to impact "just about everything energy companies do on an indefinite basis".

"As it stands the Bill would offer no protection from any resulting financial implications for companies from following such directions, and little in the way of checks and balances typically seen in regulated markets," the letter warned. "It is essential to avoid creating an environment that puts investment in the UK's energy infrastructure - and the delivery of a secure, affordable, low carbon energy system - in jeopardy."

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

The intervention came as one of the signatories of the letter, Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson, yesterday warned National Grid is "not fit for purpose" and represented one of the biggest barriers to bringing new renewables projects online.

Speaking at the Times Earth Business Summit, Jackson Octopus Energy can take less than a year to do the engineering work for a wind farm but then finds it can take six or seven years to get permission to connect to the grid, as grid operators struggle to adapt to the demands of a more distributed grid.

National Grid said it was pushing for reforms that could accelerate the pace at which projects are connected. "National Grid has to operate within a planning and regulatory framework which prevents investment in anticipation of generators requesting a connection to the grid," a spokesperson told the Times. "This needs urgent reform to allow faster connections to the grid. We're working with the government and regulator to push this forward at pace."