'Historic milestone': Zero carbon power to outstrip fossil fuels for first time in 2019
National Grid reveals UK on track to generate more electricity from zero carbon sources than fossil fuels this year
Energy chaos? Government urges business to prepare for no-deal
New guidance warns firms should prepare for major changes to emissions trading, electricity trading, and nuclear safeguards if UK crashes out of EU next month
'Cleaner energy': National Grid flicks switch on UK-Belgium interconnector
'Interconnectors like Nemo Link are the perfect tool to move renewable energy from where it is produced to where it is needed most'
Green Alliance: UK must look to EU interconnection amid 'crumbling' nuclear plans
Think tank argues UK should negotiate access to electricity interconnection with Europe through internal energy market in order to keep costs and CO2 down
Report: UK-EU electricity interconnectors 'crucial' for post-Brexit decarbonisation
Status of cross-border electricity cables connecting UK and Europe must be top priority for future relationship with EU, argues think tank E3G
Smart technology will make green energy system cheaper, BNEF study concludes
Research from Eaton, BNEF, and Statkraft assesses how technologies such energy storage, smart charging, and demand response will help power systems in UK and Germany decarbonise at least cost
British wind farms breeze past generation records in first quarter of 2018
Wind farms set new records for half hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly generation in the first three months of this year
Does Brexit make UK decarbonisation more difficult?
As government pursues 'Green Brexit' vision, new research from Economist Intelligence Unit warns UK's task of cutting emissions could become more difficult and expensive after Brexit