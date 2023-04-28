Onshore wind 'ban', sewage rows, and net zero goes exponential: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

'Staggering': England's onshore wind ban costing British billpayers £5.1bn a year, research finds

Labour accuses Conservative government of destroying UK market for onshore wind after fresh analysis lays bare financial impact of ongoing planning restrictions.

'Scandalous': Government blocks Labour Sewage Discharge Bill, as Ministers vow to put storm overflow target into law

Government announces plan to put targets to reduce storm overflows on a legal footing, as MPs block Labour's rival bill for tackling water pollution crisis.

European Council green lights moves to reform and extend carbon market

Sweeping reforms expected to push up price of carbon, extend market to cover shipping, buildings, and road transport, and pave way for carbon border adjustment tariffs.

The Net Zero Transition: It's bigger than you think

The latest report from the IEA on the booming global electric vehicle market further underscores how rapidly the global economy - and future fossil fuel demand - is being transformed.

'Largest of its kind': UK and Netherlands approve plans for LionLink interconnector

New subsea cable set to boost offshore wind development and deliver enough electricity to power more homes than Manchester and Birmingham combined.

Global energy leaders voice growing alarm at pace of green transition

Over 300 business leaders are joining XR's climate protest - here's why

