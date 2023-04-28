Onshore wind 'ban', sewage rows, and net zero goes exponential: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Labour accuses Conservative government of destroying UK market for onshore wind after fresh analysis lays bare financial impact of ongoing planning restrictions.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Government announces plan to put targets to reduce storm overflows on a legal footing, as MPs block Labour's rival bill for tackling water pollution crisis.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Sweeping reforms expected to push up price of carbon, extend market to cover shipping, buildings, and road transport, and pave way for carbon border adjustment tariffs.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

The latest report from the IEA on the booming global electric vehicle market further underscores how rapidly the global economy - and future fossil fuel demand - is being transformed.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

New subsea cable set to boost offshore wind development and deliver enough electricity to power more homes than Manchester and Birmingham combined.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)