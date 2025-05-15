'A new industrial icon': Plans for £923m Port of Tyne subsea cable factory revealed

Five-week public consultation launched on proposals to develop a high voltage cable production facility in the north east
A public consultation on proposals to build a £923m facility at the Port of Tyne to manufacture high voltage cables capable of transporting clean energy generated by offshore wind farms onto the UK grid...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis