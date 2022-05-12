Octopus Energy Group has become the latest backer of the ambitious Xlinks project to build an interconnector between giant solar farms in Morocco and the UK, predicting the ambitious project could deliver up to 3.6GW of reliable clean power to the UK.

The deal, financial details of which were not disclosed, will see Octopus become a financial and strategic partner of Xlinks as it continues to work on the development phase of the project.

Discussions around further future investments are also said to be on-going, alongside talks that could see Octopus reach an offtake agreement for the power imported by Xlinks. The companies are also exploring if Octopus's proprietary tech platform KrakenFlex could be deployed to help manage the use of the imported power.

Xlinks company is currently undertaking economic, environmental and archaeological impact assessments of its plans to lay four 3,800km-long subsea cables to connect a huge renewable energy farm in the Moroccan desert with Devon in South West England.

The company is confident the project can become operational in 2027 and deliver clean power a cost of £48/MWh, which would make it competitive with new offshore wind farms in UK waters.

The power imported to the UK is also expected to be highly reliable, with the developers predicting it would supply 3.6GW of clean power to the UK for an average of 20 hours a day, delivering enough green energy to power about seven million heat pumps all year round.

Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy Group, who also personally invested in the project a number of years ago to demonstrate his support, hailed the plans as a means of both boosting UK energy security and slashing emissions.

"Going green will cut energy costs for Britain," he said. "Freeing ourselves from volatile fossil fuels was already important to help combat climate change, but it's now clear we need to do this for affordability and security."

He also argued that the project would help address concerns over the reliability of domestic renewables projects. "Layering different sources of green energy helps answer the question 'what do we do when the wind's not blowing'," he said. "This project is magic because it's all proven technology - on a huge and ambitious scale. The renewables revolution has not just begun, it's now accelerating at an unprecedented pace for the good of people and the planet."

Simon Morrish, CEO of Xlinks, said the project also presented an "enormous opportunity to bring down energy bills significantly and help the UK achieve net zero".

"The investment demonstrates the ambition of both Xlinks and Octopus to deliver a cheaper, greener future for the UK public," he added.