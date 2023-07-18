Viking Link: Laying of world record power cable between UK and Denmark now complete

The project to deliver a £1.7bn undersea cable linking the British and Danish electricity grids has passed a major milestone, with National Grid and Danish system operator Energinet today confirming the full length of the 457-mile long cable has now been laid.

The companies announced this morning that Viking Link interconnector now forms a continuous link between the UK and Denmark, paving the way for the two countries to begin trading power.

The final section of the state-of-the-art-high voltage subsea cable, which joins Bicker Fen in Lincolnshire with Jutland in Denmark, was completed offshore in the North Sea by electrical cable company Prysmian's Cable Laying Vessel "Leonardo da Vinci" and its team.

Following the completion of the works, National Grid said the UK and Denmark will soon be able to share enough green electricity to power up to 1.4 million UK homes.

According to National Grid, the Viking Link is the world's longest land and subsea interconnector. The complex cable joining process took place in Danish waters and took several days to complete. It involved lifting sections of cables out of the water and joining each conductor together on the Cable Laying Vessel.

The Viking Link is set to become National Grid's sixth interconnector, joining two operational cables between the UK and France, the BritNed link with the Netherlands, the Nemo Link with Belgium, and the North Sea Link with Norway.

Interconnectors are set to play a crucial role in the clean energy transition, as they allow nations to trade excess renewable power with neighbouring countries, making it easier to balance supply and demand and resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Rebecca Sedler, managing director for Interconnectors at National Grid, hailed the completion of the Viking Line as a "fantastic moment" for the UK and Denmark and a "key milestone" for the project.

"Interconnectors bring huge benefits to the UK, acting as clean energy super-highways, allowing us to move surplus green energy from where it is generated to where it is needed the most," she said. "That means that we can import cheaper and cleaner energy from our neighbours when we need it, and vice versa.

"As countries begin to integrate more offshore wind generation into their energy systems, interconnectors will become critical for transporting clean and green energy and helping to manage the intermittent nature of renewable sources."

Between 2020 and 2030, National Grid said it expects interconnectors to help the UK to avoid around 100 million tonnes of carbon emissions with 90 per cent of the power imported through interconnectors expected to be from zero carbon sources by the end of the decade.

Earlier this year, National Grid also announced plans for a 1.8GW Offshore Hybrid Asset (OHA) between the UK and Netherlands called Lion Link. And it is working on a second OHA called Nautilus, which is in the planning phase and has the potential to connect the UK with Belgium and supply enough electricity to meet the needs of 1.4 million UK homes.

National Grid said these OHAs represent the next phase of interconnection allowing two countries to not just trade power, but also connect directly to offshore wind farms. As such, the approach has the potential to speed up the displacement of fossil fuelled power stations and reduce the impact on the environment and coastal communities of clean infrastructure development as it would result in the need for fewer individual connectors.

