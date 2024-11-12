'Big next step': How plans for a North Sea supergrid are advancing fast

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: National Grid Ventures
Image:

Credit: National Grid Ventures

Ofgem approves plans for five new interconnectors, including the UK's first hybrid projects to connect national grids and offshore wind farms

Plans to develop a North Sea supergrid capable of connecting grids and offshore wind farms across Northern Europe received a major boost today, after Ofgem approved proposals for five new interconnectors...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

COP29: Keir Starmer to unveil new Clean Industry Bonus for offshore wind industry

Study: Corporate emissions on track to drive 2.8C of warming

Most read
01

COP29: Baku Summit opens with plea for nations to 'agree a way out of this mess'

11 November 2024 • 9 min read
02

COP29: Keir Starmer to unveil new Clean Industry Bonus for offshore wind industry

11 November 2024 • 5 min read
03

COP29: US climate envoy insists Inflation Reduction Act can survive Trump Presidency

11 November 2024 • 7 min read
04

Almost 3,000 solar panels installed on Manchester City Women's Stadium

11 November 2024 • 3 min read
05

Oil and Gas Climate Initiative members pump record $30bn into low carbon tech in 2023

11 November 2024 • 4 min read

More on Infrastructure

Ofgem proposes 'system overhaul' to tackle 722GW grid connection queue
Infrastructure

Ofgem proposes 'system overhaul' to tackle 722GW grid connection queue

Fast-tracked grid connections could be in place within months under new proposals, energy regulator claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 November 2024 • 3 min read
NESO sets out how UK can deliver a clean power system by 2030
Infrastructure

NESO sets out how UK can deliver a clean power system by 2030

National Energy Systems Operator details how a five-fold increase in flexible grid capacity is needed to reach Labour's flagship clean power target

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 05 November 2024 • 9 min read
'A real gamechanger': NESO tasked with developing UK-wide energy infrastructure blueprint for 2050
Infrastructure

'A real gamechanger': NESO tasked with developing UK-wide energy infrastructure blueprint for 2050

UK, Scottish and Welsh Energy Ministers task new National Energy System Operator with producing first ever spatial plan for energy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 October 2024 • 3 min read